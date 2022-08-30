New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Fox News host Brian Kilmeady analyzed the state of the United States under President Biden as the midterm elections “ Jesse Waters Primetime .”

Brian Kilmead: While the progressives in the White House are so wrapped up in student loan debt, they’re completely ignoring the real problems facing this country, the ones you and I are grappling with, for example, our border . We are still looking at the record–High illegal immigrant encounters.

Border Patrol rescues 4-month-old, 18-month-old left in desert by smugglers: ‘This is cruelty’

In July, there were 160,000 more illegal apprehensions at the southern border than at the same time two years earlier. By the way, this should be a quiet time. It’s too hot to come here. Border Patrol More and more terrorists, pedophiles, murderers are being caught regularly. Now, in Arizona, $4.3 million worth of fentanyl was seized in a bust on Wednesday.

That’s enough to kill 42 million Americans. No joke, Jack. Opioid deaths are running out of morgue room across the country. Often, you use it once and you’re dead. Thank you, China. But still, delusional Dems think they’ve got the Republicans where they want them.