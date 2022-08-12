New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to return nearly $2 billion to the state’s taxpayers in his re-election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp announced Thursday afternoon that Georgia has a $5 billion budget surplus and said most of the funding will be returned to taxpayers through various programs.

“I believe it’s not government money,” Kemp said at a news conference at the state Capitol, Atlanta’s FOX 5 reported. “It’s yours and our job is not to spend it all because we can.”

“We want to give back to you, the citizens, your money because it will be more than what should have been spent on wasteful projects,” he said, adding that the government would not benefit if funds were allocated to state programs. It doesn’t have to be in next year’s budget.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams tests positive for Covid-19

“It’s one-time money,” Kemp continued. “Once you build new government programs with the money, it’s not going to be there next year and she can’t pay for all the plans she puts out there without raising your taxes, and that’s a fact. .”

Stacey Abrams Donner, Foundation President Calls for ‘Abolish the Police’ and Prisons

In his proposal, about $1 billion would be returned in surplus income tax credits, including $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of households with dependents and $500 for joint filers, FOX 5 reported.

Kemp said the other $1 billion would go to property owners through the “Georgia Homeowner’s Rebate,” which provides an average of about $500 to those who regularly claim the homestead exemption.

“With home prices skyrocketing across the country, local property tax bills in Georgia are hitting homeowners especially hard,” Kemp said. “I know that for families struggling to make ends meet, high bills in the mail can reduce other household needs. For young Georgians settling into their first home or for parents sending their kids to college, the jump is unexpected. Property values ​​and local tax bills over the past year only add to the uncertain times we live in.”

Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic opponent in the gubernatorial race, has called a surplus budget a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity and suggested a similar proposal last month. However, her proposal did not extend to all Georgians.

“I will use our surplus in a generation to address foundational challenges, not buy election-year goodwill,” Abrams said, via FOX 5 . Instead of paying the property taxes of mansion owners and millionaires.”

The state legislature has to approve any spending proposal before the money goes to taxpayers.