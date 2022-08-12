closer
Trump says he’s ‘looking’ at whether to support Brian Kemp in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump did not rule out supporting political foe Brian Kemp in the Georgia governor’s race when asked by Fox News Digital.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is poised to return nearly $2 billion to the state’s taxpayers in his re-election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Kemp announced Thursday afternoon that Georgia has a $5 billion budget surplus and said most of the funding will be returned to taxpayers through various programs.

“I believe it’s not government money,” Kemp said at a news conference at the state Capitol, Atlanta’s FOX 5 reported. “It’s yours and our job is not to spend it all because we can.”

“We want to give back to you, the citizens, your money because it will be more than what should have been spent on wasteful projects,” he said, adding that the government would not benefit if funds were allocated to state programs. It doesn’t have to be in next year’s budget.

Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams tests positive for Covid-19

  • Governor Brian Kemp speaks to a crowd in Atlanta
    Image 1 of 2

    Governor Brian Kemp, R-GA, speaks during the Election Night Party at the College Football Hall of Fame on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Governor Brian Kemp
    Image 2 of 2

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in Atlanta, USA on June 6, 2022. (LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

“It’s one-time money,” Kemp continued. “Once you build new government programs with the money, it’s not going to be there next year and she can’t pay for all the plans she puts out there without raising your taxes, and that’s a fact. .”

Stacey Abrams Donner, Foundation President Calls for ‘Abolish the Police’ and Prisons

In his proposal, about $1 billion would be returned in surplus income tax credits, including $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of households with dependents and $500 for joint filers, FOX 5 reported.

  • Stacey Abrams in Reynolds, Georgia
    Image 1 of 2

    Stacey Abrams speaks at a campaign event in Reynolds, Georgia on June 4, 2022. (Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Stacey Abrams in Clayton, Georgia
    Image 2 of 2

    Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams on July 28, 2022 in Clayton, Georgia. (Megan Warner/Getty Images)

Kemp said the other $1 billion would go to property owners through the “Georgia Homeowner’s Rebate,” which provides an average of about $500 to those who regularly claim the homestead exemption.

“With home prices skyrocketing across the country, local property tax bills in Georgia are hitting homeowners especially hard,” Kemp said. “I know that for families struggling to make ends meet, high bills in the mail can reduce other household needs. For young Georgians settling into their first home or for parents sending their kids to college, the jump is unexpected. Property values ​​and local tax bills over the past year only add to the uncertain times we live in.”

Abrams, Kemp’s Democratic opponent in the gubernatorial race, has called a surplus budget a “once-in-a-generation” opportunity and suggested a similar proposal last month. However, her proposal did not extend to all Georgians.

“I will use our surplus in a generation to address foundational challenges, not buy election-year goodwill,” Abrams said, via FOX 5 . Instead of paying the property taxes of mansion owners and millionaires.”

The state legislature has to approve any spending proposal before the money goes to taxpayers.