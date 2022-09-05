Brian Kelly’s LSU football debut is going up in smoke in a horrible way | opinion

NEW ORLEANS — The most surprising coaching hire in LSU football history called for a grand entrance, and the Superdome delivered.

Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers took the field Sunday amid pyrotechnics Perfect for a Pink Floyd concert. Transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels extended the fiery entry with a 25-yard run on LSU’s first play from scrimmage.

And then the tigers flew away.

LSU’s 24-23 loss to Florida State on Sunday heralded the Kelly era.

A mistake-riddled game ended fittingly when Shihaim Brown blocked Damian Ramos’ extra point with no time left.

CFB Week 1 Winners, Losers:As Georgia gets off to a dominant start, ECU falters

Stay up-to-date-T0-Date:Subscribe to our sports newsletter now!

The worst part for LSU? The Seminoles (2-0) and coach Mike Norvell made enough gaffes, including two trips inside the 10-yard line that produced zero points, that LSU had a chance to win. But the Tigers (0-1) looked as flawed as last year’s team, which suffered its first losing record since 1999.

Nick Saban won eight games in his first season at LSU. Kelly showed Sunday just how much work the Tigers have ahead of them to reach that mark.

At least Daniels put up enough second-half yardage to give reason for optimism. He nearly forced overtime by leading a spectacular 99-yard touchdown drive that was followed by a defensive fumble on the extra point.

It’s hard to say what has impacted LSU more: its offensive line, its special teams or its secondary.

Daniels spent most of the game running out of trouble and never attempted to establish the Tigers’ run game. LSU’s vaunted defensive line looked pedestrian compared to FSU’s relentless pass rush. Bad snaps from freshman center Garrett Dellinger interrupted drives.

A whiffed blocking assignment allowed FSU to block a field goal. Jay Bramblett kicked a 31-yard punt. Malik Nabbers muffed two punt returns.

Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis tormented LSU’s secondary on third downs.

Should I continue?

Deion Sanders loses grandma, then son throws 5 TDs in Jackson State rout Rookie catcher leads surprising Orioles: ‘It’s scary how good he’s going to be’ Misery indicator: Even Nebraska’s wins feel like losses at this point Despite Griner’s incarceration, the Americans still plan to play in Russia Jalen Hurts helps Eagles meet expectations with new star power Deion Sanders loses grandma, then son throws 5 TDs in Jackson State routRookie catcher leads surprising Orioles: ‘It’s scary how good he’s going to be’Misery indicator: Even Nebraska’s wins feel like losses at this pointDespite Griner’s incarceration, the Americans still plan to play in RussiaJalen Hurts helps Eagles meet expectations with new star power Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

LSU’s top offensive weapon, Kaishon Bout, has been vulnerable. He was unable to get a touchdown grab when Daniels threw the perfect ball against 1-on-1 coverage. Later, Daniels zipped a pass to Bout as the wide receiver raced toward the goal line, but Bout’s attention was elsewhere and the ball bounced over his body. Bout dropped two passes to complete his tour of errors.

Kelly spoke of teaching the Tigers more discipline in preseason hyperbole, but defensive tackle Mason Smith injured his leg while celebrating after a first-quarter play. Ali Gaye was dismissed for a tough goal. Discipline remained MIA during FSU’s first touchdown, which came on a reverse flea-flicker pass. LSU’s safeties followed Rivers, and FSU’s Ontario Wilson slipped behind cornerback Mekhi Garner for a 39-yard touchdown. Twice, LSU committed multiple penalties on the same play.

It’s hard to imagine the Tigers looking more bungled, with a shirtless Ed Orgeron replacing Kelly on the sideline.

Norvell did his part to help LSU win. Instead of a chip-shot field goal before halftime — a fade route that fell incomplete — his bad decision to go for a fourth down almost proved costly.

Seminoles fans tomahawk-coped most of the second half before catching their breath. But, wouldn’t you know it, LSU’s line split to allow Brown the right path to block the extra point.

First-year coaches need some patience, but under new coach Billy Napier, Florida’s No. 8 Any calls for patience at LSU will ring hollow after upsetting Utah.

Kelly has a $100 million contract and the most accomplished resume of any LSU hire. He didn’t try to downplay the huge expectations he was facing.

“We begin this minute to build the next national championship football team at Louisiana State University,” Kelly said following his appointment. “That’s the norm. Waiting.”

Maybe start by taking the first step. Like a lineman blocking a defender in front of him.

The success of the Kelly era won’t be determined by this first game, which is fortunate, because there’s little to remember about the debut that went up in smoke.

Blake Topmeyer SEC Columnist for USA TODAY Network. Email him BToppmeyer@gannett.com And follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.