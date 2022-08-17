Brian Kelly won’t let the fairy tale determine LSU football’s starting quarterback | opinion

Brian Kelly rejects fairy tale endings.

When Kelly’s Notre Dame football team positioned itself for a potential catapult into the College Football Playoff last November, he jilted the Irish In favor of a richer contract from LSU. It is not a fairy tale. That’s business.

Kelly has another chance to show he has a gooey center when deciding LSU’s starting quarterback this preseason. Sixth-year senior Myles Brennan turned down the temptations of the transfer portal to finish his career at LSU. Injuries derailed the former starter in back-to-back seasons. Regaining the starting job is a testament to Brennan’s devotion to the Tigers.

Instead, with the competition trending in favor of Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels or redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, Brennan announced Monday that he is out of football and will not play for LSU this season.

I don’t fault Brennan for embracing “a new chapter” in life, as Brennan wrote in her statement, and I don’t think Kelly should have felt pressured to reward Brennan’s loyalty with the starting job.

Kelly has a chance to make a strong impression at LSU, and his quarterback decision will be a contemplative choice. If he believes Daniels or Nussmeier will provide a higher ceiling, he must hand the keys to one of them.

Brennan signed with LSU in 2017 as part of Ed Orgeron’s first recruiting class. If starting quarterback competitions were determined by determination and commitment, Kelly would have named Brennan QB 1 month ago. But, remember, Kelly adopted a business mentality over storybook endings.

While coaches decry the increasing rate of transfers, Brennan studies the risk a player takes by not rebooting his career elsewhere, especially after a coaching change.

In a different era, an accurate veteran like Brennan would have been a slam-dunk pick. These are different times. Coaches want players to reject the siren call of the transfer portal, but that doesn’t stop coaches from shuffling veterans down the depth chart in favor of newer figures. Twice, LSU added transfers that outbid Brennan — first Joe Burrow, then Daniels.

I expected Brennan to look good in a Louisiana or Louisiana Tech or Louisiana-Monroe uniform this season, but Kelly convinced him to compete for the job he really wanted.

Credit Kelly for keeping Brennan and Nussmeier in the preseason even after adding Daniels for a legitimate three-deep competition that stretched into August.

Like many first-year coaches, Kelly wasn’t satisfied with the choices he inherited. He pulled Daniels, a 29-game starter at Arizona State, out of the transfer portal. Based on Daniels’ spring game performance, he’s an underachieving product as a passer and needs to finalize his hold on Kelly’s offense. Based on the first-team reps Daniels is receiving, Kelly isn’t putting much stock in the spring game.

Notre Dame’s dual-threat quarterbacks thrived under Kelly. LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock previously directed Cincinnati’s offense, where dual threat Desmond Ridder thrived. Denbrock worked under Kelly at Notre Dame earlier in his career.

Additionally, a mobile quarterback will help an LSU offensive line that struggled in pass protection last season.

Nasmeier is not a statue, and he is armed with a howitzer and a moxie.

Few coaches readily embraced the two-quarterback system. Kelly has used this approach in the past, but he was reluctant to the idea in the spring.

“Nightmares,” Kelly said in April when asked about the two-QB system. “It’s not easy. You have to be in a situation where you have to do it. I like to play one quarterback and try to fit the offense to their attributes over somebody else. It’s hard to handle a two-quarterback situation. , honestly.”

If juggling two quarterbacks is difficult, three undoubtedly is. One has to be extraordinary, and it is not surprising to become disqualified later this year.

Who can blame Brennan for not wanting to stick around for another season as a backup? He is a 23-year-old engaged man with a college degree in hand.

I also don’t fault Kelly for choosing a quarterback he recruited or a strong-armed redshirt freshman. Let’s at least reserve judgment on Kelly’s decision until we see how LSU’s offense performs against Florida State on Sept. 4.

There is no villain in this story. This is not just a fairy tale.

Blake Topmeyer SEC Columnist for USA TODAY Network. Email him BToppmeyer@gannett.com And follow him on Twitter @btoppmeyer.