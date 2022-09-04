Brian Kelly demanded the demands of LSU football, so he was sworn in by Nick Saban opinion

LSU spent big to hire an established football coach He’s from a program that has experienced success, and the arrival of new recruits has brought expectations of brighter days for the Tigers — more than that.

The year is 2000, and Nick Saban is preparing for his first season as LSU’s coach. The Tigers robbed Saban by doubling his Michigan State salary. He joins Bobby Bowden, Steve Spurrier and Philip Fulmer as coaches who have earned seven figures.

The first reporter to question Saban at SEC Media Days asked if he was ready for the lofty expectations of his new job.

“I don’t know where those expectations come from,” Saban said, trying to play down the Year 1 demands.

Sorry, honeymoons end quickly at LSU.

Saban proved that he was ready for the demands. The program won eight games in Saban’s debut, coming off a three-win streak in the final season under Gerry DiNardo.

Two decades later, LSU found itself in a comparable situation after acquiring Brian Kelly at a high price.

Like Saban, Kelly arrives without SEC experience but armed with a proven resume.

Unlike Saban, Kelly didn’t try to lower LSU’s expectations. He’s here to win the national championship that eluded him at Notre Dame.

“Great fans deserve a great football team” Kelly said In some of his first comments to LSU fans. “We begin this minute to build the next national championship football team at Louisiana State University.

“That’s the norm. That’s the expectation. We knew it was coming. We don’t apologize for that.

And no LSU fan should apologize for demanding a Year 1 win. Indeed, hold Kelly to Saban’s standard.

Saban posted an 8-4 record and a Top 25 finish in his first LSU season. Eight wins and a postseason ranking is a fair ask from Kelly, especially after he bolstered the roster’s talent by stockpiling transfers with immediate eligibility — Saban doesn’t have a path to quick roster improvement.

As far as LSU schedules, this presents an opportunity.

The Tigers open against Florida State (1-0) on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC) at the Superdome in New Orleans. The Seminoles are further from their glory days than the Tigers, with four straight losing seasons. Coach Mike Norvell is on the hot seat.

Inside the SEC, rival Florida is in the midst of a rebuild and a crossover game against rising Tennessee will be played at home.

In other words, there’s an avenue to eight or more wins without eliminating even the current stalwarts of the SEC West.

Those who watch LSU closely expect immediate improvement under Kelly. The Advocate/Times-Picayune polled 18 Louisiana media members who cover the program for their season predictions. Every prediction is that the Tigers will win at least seven games. Fourteen voters voted 8-4.

It’s a nod to LSU’s talent — doesn’t Florida’s first-year coach Billy Napier want to have playmakers like wide receiver Kyshon Bout or disruptive defensive linemen like BJ Ozulari and Ali Gaye? – but also for Kelly’s presence.

Among Kelly’s top tasks is instilling more solidity in a program that has struggled to protect the quarterback the past two seasons, hasn’t established much of a run game and hasn’t played up to LSU’s defensive standards.

Saban’s playbook calls for the karate chop. Before Saban’s first LSU season, players’ training included weekly martial arts lessons.

Kelly vows to pay attention to detail.

“You want championships, you have to win with habits,” Kelly said this summer. “So, we have to raise our standards on a day-to-day basis. I’m much more about traits than talent.

Talent is rarely LSU’s problem.

Now, coaching shouldn’t be an issue — not with the highest-paid coach, who’s been a consistent winner everywhere.

Before Saban’s first season at LSU, a veteran sports columnist called LSU’s hiring of a Kent State alumna and a native West Virginian “an odd matchup,” but didn’t exactly recognize the geographic fit while the wins mount.

Kelly may still be getting his bearings on the Bayou, but he’s no stranger to expectations. No need to lower expectations in Year 1. Like Saban, this is Kelly’s chance to prove he’s built for LSU’s high demands.