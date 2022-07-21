Brian Harsin can’t speak from the Auburn football hot seat | opinion

Brian Harsin couldn’t speak from the hot seat.

While the best speakers with the most dynamic personalities can buy a little extra time, no coach can. Harsin didn’t rank among the SEC’s top talkers or dazzle with his personality.

However, Auburn’s second-year coach presented a commanding, composed and driven image at SEC Media Days on Thursday.

Harsin was quick to address what he called “inconvenient” and “baseless” university research last winter, which caused Harsin to publicly twist on air for more than a week. Harsin’s tenure survived the trial and his team emerged more united, he said.

Chalk up Thursday to a talking season win for Harsin, but no amount of talking can fix what only a good coach can fix.

Harsin did nothing to change Auburn’s sluggish recruiting. The Tigers’ recruiting class has four commitments, by AU standards, the fewest in the SEC since Hall, who was unsigned in 2022. The transfer portal took more from Auburn than it gave.

That doesn’t change the debate that Auburn has lost five straight games to end its first losing season since 2012. That didn’t change the massive exodus that occurred among Auburn’s roster and its coaching staff. AU will feature new faces at three key positions: starting quarterback, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator.

Time consuming:Auburn’s Harsin isn’t ready to name a starting quarterback

The big deal:Georgia rewards Smart with a contract, making him the top-paid coach

No worries:Clemson’s Swinney focused on the home team rather than rebuilding

Harsin has nothing to say – that’s how I see this ending – with Harsin not here for next year’s speaking season.

However, as Harsin joked, some of the press assembled in Atlanta didn’t expect him to be here this year.

But the usually brutal schedule packs a punch that Auburn’s Kangaroo Court hasn’t landed. It doesn’t help that the Tigers lack a clear upgrade at quarterback — former Texas A&M backup starter Zac Calzada is its best bet — and must regroup from the departures of several linchpin defensive players.

Recruiting momentum can be a salve for a struggling coach — if the on-field product is turd, a shiny object with ballyhooed prospects offers fresh hope. But unless something changes in these next few months, recruiting will become more of a buoy than an anchor for Harsin’s tenure.

“I think the message is: Look,” Harsin said of Auburn’s recruiting rally. “We have to go out there and play. That’s the beauty of what we get to do every Saturday, right? When you take the field, you have the opportunity to go out there and settle the score.

Harsin put on a brave face and tried to recreate the narrative this offseason. He started the podcast, which he says provides a platform to connect with his staff through long conversations.

To boost recruiting, Auburn’s coaching staff hit Alabama high schools. Harsin has appeared at events with legendary basketball coach Bruce Pearl and may have absorbed a few ounces of charisma from the bright Pearl. He gained support Auburn front man Charles Barkley.

“He’s only been there one year. Leave the guy alone and let him do his thing,” Barkley said. Performance in the “next round”.

Sir Charles should know, however, that patience is running low across the SEC and especially at Auburn, which fired its last coach after eight consecutive winning seasons.

If Mississippi State and Arkansas were able to fire coaches after two seasons, no one should be surprised that Auburn’s firing posse assembled so quickly.

Harsin dismissed the merits of the university’s investigation, but criticism from former players is worth noting.

Several players exiting the program described flaws in Harsin’s leadership style and inability to connect with players from diverse backgrounds. Wide receiver Kobe Hudson labeled Harsin “a dictator”, while defensive lineman Lee Hunter wrote that Harsin treated players “like dogs”. Hudson and Hunter are now at Central Florida, among 19 players who have transferred since the end of the regular-season. Players who supported their coach.

Harsin officially addressed the “gorilla in the room” on Thursday, saying he’s excited those who stayed at Auburn.

No matter how much he talks, the gorilla slowly meows.

Player development, roster retention, recruiting and winning can only do that.