Attorneys for three black NFL coaches — Brian Flores, Steve Wilks and Ray Horton — fired their latest response at league commissioner Roger Goodell on Wednesday, alleging racial bias by the league.

The attorneys filed documents in Manhattan federal court complaining that the settlement of their dispute was improper. They believe a jury will have to decide the outcome of the lawsuit filed by Flores, who was fired by the Miami Dolphins in February. Wilkes and Horton were later joined as plaintiffs.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s approval of arbitration for the resolution of statutory disputes, it does not license employers to create impartial one-sided “kangaroo courts” that are inconsistent with a neutral judicial forum and fail to adhere to basic principles of fairness.” A preliminary statement obtained by Fox News Digital read from the attorneys.

Shots were fired at Goodell by naming a commissioner to oversee and rule the dispute through an arbitration process. Advocates say his decision will not be impartial.

“Defendants chose the NFL’s commissioner to oversee and adjudicate the dispute over whether the NFL and the teams engaged in systemic discrimination,” they wrote. “No one can credibly argue that the commissioner can act impartially because he (among other things) has (i) made hundreds of millions of dollars from the teams (and probably will continue to do so); (ii) is a witness in this matter; and (iii) has already issued a public statement that the plaintiffs’ allegations are without merit. .

“If the court were to compel arbitration, many employers following this case and learning about it would undoubtedly change their arbitration clauses and allow the appointment of clearly biased decision makers.”

The Dolphins, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans are the six teams involved in the case. In June, along with lawyers from the NFL, the coaches said the dispute required arbitration because they had agreed to arbitration clauses in their contracts. They also state that coaches should go to mediation individually, not as a group.

US District Judge Valerie Caproni, who will rule on whether the case must go to arbitration, said the coaches’ attorneys could not gather more evidence until that call. A decision is expected to take weeks.

According to the Associated Press, attorneys for the league did not respond to statements from Flores’ lawyers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.