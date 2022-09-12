New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brian Daboll needed a game-winning field goal by the Tennessee Titans to go wide, but he got his first career win as the New York Giants head coach because he was brave and his players were consistent.

When that happens, it calls for celebration.

That’s exactly what happened in the Giants locker room after defeating the Titans 21-20 in Nashville on Sunday. Surrounded by his players, Daboll was in the middle of a dance — and “hype” isn’t even the word to describe what went down.

Daboll showed off his best dance moves and his players, all smiles, joined him in celebrating the best start to a season the Giants have had in years.

Yes, it might be a game, but the Giants haven’t won a season opener since the 2016 season, the last season they made the playoffs.

“One game, win or lose, doesn’t break a season,” Daboll said after everything was settled in the locker room by the Giants. “But what do you want. Every day you keep grinding, every day we get better. It was a pretty da– a game against a good football team, give them credit.”

Giants snap Titans Week 1 losing streak

Daboll’s biggest decision came after Chris Mayrick scored to tie the Giants at 20-20. Instead, Daboll went for the win, went for two and called a shovel pass to Saquon Barkley, who broke the tackle and rolled into the end zone.

The Titans drove down the field to set up a field goal for Randy Bullock, but it went wide left late in the fourth quarter, and the Giants ran down the field in celebration.

Aside from the Daboll decision, Giants fans have a lot to be hopeful about in this surprising Week 1 win. Barkley looked elite, made big runs, absorbed contact and looked similar to his rookie year.

Darius Slayton of the Giants took a pay cut to stay in New York

He finished the game with 164 yards on 18 carries as well as six catches for 30 yards.

Also, Sterling Shepard, returning from a torn Achilles for the 2021 season, caught a 65-yard bomb from Daniel Jones for a touchdown. He had two catches for 71 yards to lead Big Blue.

The win for the Giants came without their star defensive ends, Aziz Ozulari and rookie Kevon Thibodeaux both out with injuries. The defense still managed to hold All-Pro running back Derrick Henry to 3.9 yards per carry (82 on 21 touches), knocking back.

Improvements will be made by Daboll before the team’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers next Sunday. But there’s nothing quite like getting that first win, and the Giants are basking in it with their head coach front and center.