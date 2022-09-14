New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brian Austin Green is a father to five boys and he has big plans for them. He spoke with Fox News Digital about how his perspective as a father has changed over the years and what he expects his five sons to grow up with.

He had his eldest son Cassius Liza Marcil-Green with girlfriend Vanessa Marcil in 2002 before the couple split in 2003. He later welcomed three more boys with Megan Fox: Noah, Bhodi and Journey Green, and recently welcomed baby Jane with him. Girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

Green revealed that his initial excitement about becoming a father was tied to the idea of ​​having a younger version of himself and teaching his son all the things he loves to do. He admits he pushed most of his preferences on his first son, but after seeing how different his three sons were with Fox, his perspective began to change.

“The situation with Megan and those three kids was really cool for me to watch because the kids are so close in age and they grew up so, so much the same, but they’re so different. They’re such completely different people, the three of them,” Green explained.

Brian Austin Green Talks Parenting Style With Megan Fox Ahead Of Split: ‘We Got It Covered’

By watching them grow, he learned that it wasn’t his job to try and make his children a certain way, and instead learned to embrace their differences. Brian’s main priority as a father now is to make them “feel loved and supported for their interests and what they do and who they are”.

Most of all, he hopes his sons will grow up to be kind and go through the world to be able to put themselves in other people’s shoes to help them.

“I want them to have great communication skills and I want them to be empathetic and empathetic and I want them to live life as lovingly as possible and kind to other people,” Green said.

As for his newest arrival, Green is “excited to see who he is.” At 49, he says he “hasn’t really mastered the game, but (is) pretty close to it.”

Green spoke about his partnership with Depend on their third annual Stand Strong campaign for men’s health, fighting the stigma surrounding men being screened for prostate cancer. Although it is a treatable cancer, some men find it too late and treatment becomes more difficult, which can be attributed to the stigma attached to getting tested.

Megan Fox Is ‘Thankful’ For Brian Austin Green’s Girlfriend Sharna Burgess

“It affects about one in eight men. Women have completely taken the lead (in taking care of themselves in health care and screening for things), and I think men have this attitude of, ‘Oh, I’m fine, I’m a guy. I’m fine. , I go to the doctor when I’m not feeling well,” he said. “Well, you might be past the point of necessity.”

He talked about the new test, which he hopes will help remove the stigma. The PSA test is a blood test that takes less than five minutes and tests for prostate cancer as well as 50 other illnesses, with results the next day.

His passion for men’s health stems from his own health crisis.

“I’m in the same mindset that a lot of men are, I don’t need this, I’m fine, you know, I’m fine. Me, I eat well, I work out, I do things, I’m active . . . I don’t have any worries,” He said. “And then all of a sudden, I started dealing with ulcerative colitis and I dealt with neurological issues for a while.”

“Man, I’m not as strong as I think I am, and I can’t necessarily deal with these things, you know?”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Green compares the stigma surrounding prostate cancer to the lack of stigma surrounding breast cancer, and since the infection rate is so good, the test numbers should reflect that. He said to look after any other doctor’s appointment.

“It should be as simple for me as you talk about going to the dentist. Oh, I went to the doctor. I had a blood draw. I was fine with prostate cancer,” he explained. “Well, I’ve got another year to sit around like I’m going to be proactive.”

“PCF is grateful for the Depend® brand’s Stand Strong for Men’s Health™ initiative, which helps fund life-saving research that helps diagnose and treat prostate cancer,” said Dr. Charles Ryan, President and CEO of the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Advertisement “Screening and ultimately treating prostate cancer is a highly personal decision. Education and research are vital in determining the best course of action for both physician and patient.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Green added that it’s “crazy” that men still aren’t tested, “because it’s so easy to do.”