Breyer and Gorsuch joined in promoting education about the Constitution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer Joins Justice Neil Gorsuch as honorary co-chairman of nonpartisan group dedicated to education about the Constitution At a time of intense political confirmation and growing skepticism about the independence of the judiciary.

The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia said Thursday that Breyer and Gorsuch, who have served since 2019, will be ambassadors for civic education and civility in politics.

The judges’ decision to work together “is especially meaningful in this polarizing time,” said Jeffrey Rosen, the center’s president and CEO.

Breyer, 84, retired at the end of June after nearly 28 years as a judge. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson sat in his place First black woman on High Court.

Even as the Court issued a series of conservative-leaning decisions striking down the constitutional right to abortion and overturning Roe v. Wade, Breyer has consistently voiced his desire to see the Court as nothing more than “politicians in robes.”

In recent months, the court, made up of six Republican-appointed conservatives and three liberals appointed by Democrats, has expanded gun rights, weakened the separation of church and state and blocked the Biden administration’s efforts to combat climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

Gorsuch and Breyer dissented in all of those cases.

Challenges to affirmative action in education and key election-related cases will highlight the term beginning in October and are likely to create even sharper rifts along ideological lines.

“Despite strong disagreements on the Court, Justices Breyer and Gorsuch, like all their colleagues, are united around a shared belief that citizens are essential to the future of the Republic,” Rosen said.

Recent public opinion surveys A sharp drop in approval is shown Court and its role as an institution above political strife.

Still, Breyer told a lawyers’ conference in Chicago last week that he was optimistic about the American legal system.

In a statement, he said, “The impartial work of the National Constitution Center is essential and I look forward to working with Justice Gorsuch to promote civil dialogue and debate.”

Breyer will return to teaching at Harvard Law School.

Past chairmen of the center include President Joe Biden, who resigned as he began his 2019 presidential campaign, and former presidents Bill Clinton and George HW Bush.

The center’s home in Philadelphia is near the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, where the Constitution was drafted.