The Milwaukee Brewers are in first place, so surely, they wouldn’t trade their dominant closer, right?

Well, they did exactly that. The Brewers sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres in a stunning trade on Monday, acquiring LHP Taylor Rogers, RHP Dinelson Lamet and two others.

Despite losing Hader, the Brewers reached the trade deadline, but Devin Williams, who would now be closing for Milwaukee (if it weren’t for Rodgers), still can’t believe the trade happened.

“I don’t have much to tell you, to be honest. I don’t know,” Williams Said .

“I was surprised. He was a big part of our success…” he added. “Getting him the ball is pretty much a sure thing.”

Hader has struggled of late, but he was named to a fourth straight All-Star Game in July (no Midsummer Classic in 2020).

If Williams makes close games, the Brewers will be in good hands. He had a career 1.94 ERA, struck out 14.7 batters per nine innings and was named an All-Star for the first time this year.

But replacing Hader will be difficult.

Since 2018, his 473 strikeouts and 15.8 K/9 are the best marks among relievers, and his 2.55 ERA is the third-lowest.