New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

There is a new leader in the clubhouse.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich went atop the longest home run list in 2022 when he belted a 499-foot home run Tuesday night in Denver.

Okay, okay, it’s Coors Field. But his shot is the second-longest home run hit in Coors Field history.

It was the third-farthest home run measured in the Statcast Era (since 2015), behind Nomar Mazara’s 505 feet and Giancarlo Stanton’s 504 feet, also in Denver.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Stanton set the old record in 2016, when his former teammate Yelich beat him that day. Mazara broke that record in 2019 at then-Globe Life Park, the Texas Rangers’ old stadium.

Christian Yelich says Brewers win for fan who friend-zoned Monday’s game: ‘Let’s win one for Mark’

The previous longest home run this season was by Jesus Sanchez of the Miami Marlins, who went 496 feet at Coors Field.

It was Yelich’s 12th home run of the season.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Brewers are fighting for their postseason hopes — after going up four games in the NL Central on July 30, they now trail the postseason by two games and the division by 7.5 games.