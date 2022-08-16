New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brett Favre is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever step onto an NFL field.

The Hall of Famer played for the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings during his 20-year career. He won one Super Bowl and three MVP awards.

Although his stats and reputation on the field have preceded his career, Favre recently revealed the surprising number of concussions he has suffered. Concussions were policed ​​and untreated during the peak of his career.

“Concussions happen all the time. You get tackled, and your head hits the turf, you see light or ringing in your ears, but you’re able to play — that’s a concussion,” he explained on a recent appearance on “The Bubba Army” radio show.

“So, based on that, [I’ve suffered] thousands Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf there was ringing or stars, flash bulbs … but I was still able to play.”

One of the notable concussions occurred in 2004. Favre was injured with the Packers playing the New York Giants. He threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Javon Walker, but it was later reported that Favre did not remember throwing the pass due to a concussion.

“That’s the scary thing about the concussion thing — something that seems small can make you play and keep going,” he said.

In 2009, he was asked in an interview with NBC how many times he would have to sit out because of the new concussion protocols. He responded, “A lot.”

Last year, Favre appeared on the “Today” show and revealed a PSA for the Concussion Legacy Foundation. He urged parents to keep their children away from football until they reach the age of 14.

“(There were) how many concussions I had and what the consequences were, the answer is no,” he said in 2021. “I’m not the best student, but I can still remember some of the things you did and go, ‘Why do you even remember that?’ But I can’t remember the guy I played with for six years in Green Bay … but the face looks familiar. Those kinds of problems make me wonder.”