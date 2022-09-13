New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

There has been a new development in the ongoing Mississippi civil case involving Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre, who is allegedly involved in welfare fraud.

Text messages filed in the case Monday show that former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant used welfare money to push for the construction of a volleyball complex at the University of Southern Mississippi, a project in which the Green Bay Packers legend invested heavily. Mississippi Today reported. Favre’s daughter played volleyball at USM.

Bryant texted Favre about how to draft a funding proposal that he was pressuring Nancy New, a nonprofit founder who pleaded guilty in April to misusing public money. The text messages were sent by an attorney for New’s nonprofit.

“Can we help with his project?[?]Bryant asked New about Favre’s volleyball complex at the school in July 2019. “We should meet soon to see how we can make sure your projects get going.”

Bryant allegedly told Favre that he would “handle” the funds made available despite the new director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services since Bryant let John Davis go.

At least $5 million worth of state funding was raised for a new volleyball stadium at the university, and Bryant denied any involvement for years.

New’s guilty plea came to 13 felony counts related to the scheme, which misappropriated at least $77 million in funds, according to Mississippi Today. While Davis awaits trial for his role, both Bryant and Favre have yet to be charged. Assisting new plaintiffs as part of a plea agreement.

There is also a $1.1 million welfare agreement that shows the message that Favre was given to promote the USM program.

“I was able to record some radio spots…and any compensation could go to USM,” Favre tweeted.

The text shows that Favre was also worried that the media might find out where the funds were coming from.

The welfare program is called Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). Favre is known to have received money from them in 2017 and 2018, and while he has repaid that money, he has not paid $228,000 in interest that the Mississippi state auditor sought, according to NBC News.

Favre was questioned by the FBI about the scam, as Favre’s attorney, Bud Holmes, admitted.

“I’m doing everything I can to support this investigation to make things right for the people of Mississippi, and I’ve shared everything I know, which is that I was paid for three years of advertising that I did and I paid taxes on it. The money, The way I want it,” Favre Posted on Twitter.

Favre sought a $3.2 million grant for a pharmaceutical company he owns as well as a volleyball stadium shareholder.

According to NBC News, Shad White is the state auditor who first uncovered the misspending and fraud. White responded to Favre’s October 2021 tweet and defended the findings that Favre also intended to give motivational speeches for which he was paid.

“These are lies, [Brett Favre]”White Said on Twitter At the time “I’m not going to hold back room meetings to talk about how much you were paid, why you were paid, or to hash it out… You didn’t give speeches. You acknowledged that in a statement to my agents.”

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.