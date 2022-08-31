Brentford ready to break transfer record to sign Mudrik from Shakhtar

Brentford are resuming their attempts to sign Shakhtar Donetsk’s Mykhailo Mudryk before Thursday’s transfer deadline, after previous offers were rejected.

Lightning Mudryk, a 21-year-old forward capable of playing through the center line, has attracted a lot of interest from all over Europe. Shakhtar turned down offers from Brentford last winter and are known to be demanding at least £30m. The Bees have not gone away and are looking for ways to strike a deal that will break their transfer record.

Brentford’s outlook may be helped by the fact that Arsenal, who have been keeping a close eye on the Mudrik situation in recent weeks, have cooled their interest. They have reviewed the terms of a potential deal, but will not enter into it in this window. While Mikel Arteta would like to cover wide, the midfielder will be their priority. Arsenal continue to wait for the severity of the injury that Mohamed Elneni suffered against Fulham on Saturday and worries about Thomas Partey’s suitability add to their concerns in that area.

Mudryk, a Ukrainian international known for his dribbling skills and dead-ball prowess, came close to joining Bayer Leverkusen this summer before the move fell through. He is regarded as one of the most striking attacking talents on the continent and Everton, among others, are showing great interest in him.

Although he will play in the Champions League for Shakhtar, which opened the new Ukrainian season last Tuesday, he is known to be interested in a move to Brentford. His employers have been resolute in their refusal to sell, but Brentford is hoping to provoke a change of heart.