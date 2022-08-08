New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Substitute Josh DaSilva’s late strike earned Brentford a point as the visitors drew 2-2 with two goals in their Premier League opener at Leicester on Sunday.

DaSilva scored the equalizer with four minutes remaining for Brentford, who had been outplayed for much of the match.

Leicester took a 2-0 lead after goals from Timothy Castagne and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in each half before Evan Toney pulled one back in the 62nd minute.

Leicester dominated the first 45 minutes, leading much more than 1-0 at the break.

It was one-way traffic after Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo volleyed straight at Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 10th minute.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya had to parry Wilfred Nddi’s effort before James Maddison headed Youri Tielemans’ cross just wide. Maddison was the provider when the Foxes took the lead in the 33rd minute, rising high to power home a Castagne corner.

Raya lost again three minutes before halftime, but Tielemans’ 25-yard shot bounced off his right-hand post and the Foxes doubled their lead 30 seconds after the restart.

Jamie Vardy put Dewsbury-Hall 25 yards from goal and the home midfielder fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

A comeback looked unlikely but Toney gave the visitors a lifeline after a rare breakthrough in the 62nd minute.

Toni Rico controlled Henry’s ball into the edge of the six-yard box and, after holding off Daniel Amarte’s challenge, he hooked the ball home.

Leicester responded through Wesley Fofana’s header from Maddison’s free kick, which hit the post before Raya cleared the rebound.

As the game entered the final quarter, Brentford continued to improve and Toney went close to leveling when he eluded his marker at the far post and headed a deep cross inches wide.

But, seemingly out of nowhere in the closing stages, DaSilva fired a shot to equalize after cutting inside to his left foot from the edge of the penalty area.