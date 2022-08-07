Brentford Bees want Damsgaard to replace Eriksen

After a relatively quiet pre-season, Brentford enter Sunday’s first Premier League game at Leicester full of confidence and with a much stronger squad than last season. It’s no small achievement considering they’ve lost their creative spark, Christian Eriksen. Thomas Frank, although disappointed by the loss of a compatriot, looks ahead. “We had a good team before Eriksen and we still have a good team,” he said.

Eriksen’s impact since joining in January has been astonishing, but it’s lazy to suggest that he supported the team on his own, a notion that angered many fans. Frank is adamant that some of his linebackers can improve.

“It will be a team effort, but some midfielders can have a great season,” he says. “May be [Mathias] jensen, [Josh] Dasilva and [Vitaly] Janelt – all three. Josh is back so let’s see who thrives and performs.”

Premier League 2022-23 Preview #4: Brentford Read more

Eriksen’s signing coincided with the return of goalkeeper David Raj, who was severely missed with a knee injury at the end of October, and on Friday Frank stressed the importance of the Spaniard, as well as Ivan Toni and Rico Henry, in response to allegations that Eriksen kept Brentford up to sleep .

Jurgen Klopp praised Raja for his distribution in last year’s 3-3 win against Liverpool, who said the goalkeeper “should have the number 10 on his back”. Raya had three clean sheets in his first seven league games and the defense suffered without him.

His replacements, Alvaro Fernandez and Jonas Lössl, blew hot and cold, and Fernandez kept one clean sheet in 12 league games. Both left and Brentford upgraded by signing Thomas Strakos after his contract with Lazio expired. The Albania international played every minute of Lazio’s Europa League campaign last season and has been a regular since December, replacing former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

Brentford have shrewdly recruited other positions and are close to adding Sampdoria’s Mikkel Damsgaard as a replacement for Eriksen. The 22-year-old Dane can also operate widely. Asked about Damsgaard and what’s coming next, Frank said: “I’d like to discuss the players that we have, as you guys know. I think it’s a simple question. I am generally satisfied with the composition. I think we have two players in each position in defense, midfield and attack.”

Mikkel Damsgaard of Denmark against France in June. Photo: Jean-Francois Badias/AP

Aaron Hickey arrived from Bologna for around £14m and will fill the right-back spot that had to be decided, although he could play at left-back as well. Keane Lewis-Potter has joined from Hull and is expected to challenge fan favorite Joan Wisse for a spot on the left side of the top three.

Ben Mee is another sensible free transfer signing after he left the relegated Burnley. The central midfielder looked solid against Real Betis in last weekend’s friendly and will partner Pontus Jansson for now, with Ethan Pinnock out of the first part of the season.

Brentford scored a well-deserved 1-0 victory over Real Betis who qualified for the Europa League. Manuel Pellegrini’s Real Betis, which included Claudio Bravo, William Carvalho, Nabil Fekir and striker Willian José, looked mediocre and Brentford would have scored more goals had it not been for some erratic finish.

The Fiver: Sign up and receive our daily football email.

Brentford fans will feel the opportunity in the first legs. After Leicester, the club welcomes Manchester United and Eriksen and makes a short trip to Fulham for the first meeting of the teams in the top flight. Everton at home and another derby at Crystal Palace round out a hectic August.

“We’re just looking forward to the start of Sunday to get the circus up and running again,” Frank said. “I didn’t notice [that] then we play United. We are fully focused on Leicester. This is the best league in the world and it’s a great privilege to be a part of it.”