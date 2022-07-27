New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

fans Brendan Fraser The actor gets a first look at his new role as a 600-pound recluse in director Darren Aronofsky’s latest film, “The Whale.”

A24, the film’s production company, sent out a tweet on Tuesday of Fraser in her role for the upcoming drama. The film will premiere at the 79th Venice Film Festival.

Aronofsky film Samuel D. Adapted from Hunter’s play, it focuses on the life of Charlie, a 600-pound man who seeks to reunite with his estranged teenage daughter after leaving his wife and child for a gay man. Charlie becomes morbidly obese after developing a compulsive eating disorder to cope with the death of his lover.

Fraser will star alongside her 17-year-old daughter Hong Chow, Samantha Morton and “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink, who plays Ty Simpkins. No official release date has been announced.

What happened to former ‘Mummy’ star Brendan Fraser?

“It’s like nothing you’ve seen before,” Fraser said Told Unilad in 2021. While discussing his upcoming role. “That’s all I can tell you really…the wardrobe and costume are elaborate, seamless, messy. It’s definitely a far cry from what I’ve done, but it can’t be sober…I know it will make a lasting impression.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Represents the role of a A major comeback It was Fraser’s first major role in his career in nearly a decade. “The Mummy” stars this year in Mart Scorsese’s latest Western, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and HBO’s “Batgirl” stars Garfield as Lin — a villain known as Firefly — as the titular antagonist.

According to the outlet, “The Whale” received critical acclaim when it debuted off-Broadway in 2012. It won both the Drama Desk Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Drama.

Click here to get the Fox News app

When it opened Off-Broadway in 2012, “The Whale” received critical acclaim and multiple accolades, including winning both the Drama Desk Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Play.

“The Whale” will premiere at the film festival along with A24’s other films “Pearl” and “The Eternal Daughter”.