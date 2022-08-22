type here...
Brendan Fraser to receive TIFF award for new film ‘The Whale’

Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser will receive the award for his role in the upcoming film. WHALE at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

Fraser was nominated for a TIFF Tribute Award for starring in Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of a play about a 600-pound man trying to reunite with his daughter.

Frazier, who became famous in mummy franchise, was born in the United States and raised in Canada and Europe.

The cast was previously announced at the festival under the direction of Harry Styles. My policeman will also receive a TIFF Tribute Award for performance at this year’s festival, and director Sam Mendes will receive the TIFF Ebert Director Award.

Previous winners of the TIFF Tribute Awards have won Oscars, including Joaquin Phoenix and Jessica Chastain.

This year the festival runs from 8 to 18 September.

