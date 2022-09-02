New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brendan Fraser He said his transformation into a 600-pound man in “The Whale” had a big impact on him.

Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, an English teacher nearing the end of his life. A month into filming, the film’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said the actor was “all pedal and no gas”.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Fraser said, “I feel bad — it’s going to fail.” “Darren said, ‘We’ll come back and do it tomorrow. You’ve reached the summit.’ He said, ‘It happens – you’ve peaked.’

Fraser told the outlet that he took on the role to push himself. “I wanted to know what I was capable of,” he said.

Brendan Fraser Transforms into 600LB Recluse for New Movie ‘The Whale’

Fraser, who hasn’t taken on any major roles in over a decade, said he wanted to immerse himself in the character of Charlie and become “unrecognizable”.

“If there is no danger, why bother?” Fraser said. “At this point in my career I want to learn from the people I’m working with. I’ve had such diversity, so many highs and so few lows, so I’m interested in my second time doing this, feeling like I’m contributing to the craft and that I’m learning from it. It’s a The main opportunity. I wanted to disappear into it. My hope was that I would become unrecognizable.”

Aronofsky film Samuel D. Adapted from Hunter’s play, it focuses on the life of Charlie, a 600-pound man who seeks to reunite with his estranged teenage daughter after leaving his wife and child for a gay man. Charlie becomes morbidly obese after developing a compulsive eating disorder to cope with the death of his lover.

What happened to former ‘Mummy’ star Brendan Fraser?

Fraser stars alongside “Stranger Things” actress Sadie Sink, who plays his 17-year-old daughter Hong Chow, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins.

Represents the role of a A major comeback It was his first major role in Fraser’s career in nearly a decade. “The Mummy” star this year had roles in Martin Scorsese’s latest Western, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and played Garfield Lynn — the villain known as Firefly — in HBO’s now-cancelled “Batgirl” movie.

In August last year, Fraser appeared on social media after realizing fans were rooting for him to make a major Hollywood comeback.

TikTok cosplayer @LittleLottieCosplay did a virtual meet and greet with the departed actor viral With more than 1 million views, TheWrap.com reported at the time.

In the video, Fraser reveals that he is preparing for his upcoming project, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” A crime drama directed by Martin Scorsese will also star Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio and will debut in 2023.

“I’m going to work with Scorsese and Leo (DiCaprio) and Bob De Niro,” Fraser said. “I’m sick, I’m a little anxious,” he shared, nervously biting his fingernails.

However, the fan told Fraser, “Here it comes.”

“The Internet has your back!” She assured him. “We’re very supportive. There are a lot of people out there who love you and we’re rooting for you and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Frazer, choked up by the declaration, fought back tears and drank water.

“Shucks, ma’am,” Fraser tipped his hat gratefully.

The outlet noted that Fraser has a growing following on social media. In 2018, he admitted to being blacklisted after accusing former Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Philip Burke of sexual harassment in 2003.

Fox News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.