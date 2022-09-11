Brendan Fraser Presents Fateful Role as American-Canadian Actor at TIFF

Call it the Brenessance.

When director Darren Aronofsky was looking for an actor to play the lead in WHALE — a movie about a 600-pound recluse desperately trying to reunite with his estranged daughter and heal from his traumatic history — he wasn’t really familiar with Brendan Fraser’s work.

Undoubtedly, the actor was one of the most promising performers of the main roles of the 90s. Encino Maine, school ties as well as George of the jungle “But that was the generation after me, those films,” Aronofsky told CBC’s Eli Glasner. “So I didn’t even know what his acting skills were.

“And then by chance… I caught a trailer for a low-budget Brazilian movie in Portuguese and Brendan had a supporting role and it was one of those lightbulb moments. I just felt it.”

Frazier, a 53-year-old American-Canadian actor who lived in Ottawa and Toronto (among other places) with his family during his nomadic youth, finds in WHALE arguably a career-defining role after more than a decade of low-profile performances and a series of injuries, including multiple operations back, knees and vocal cords.

On the TIFF red carpet Sunday ahead of the film’s North American premiere, Frazier said he was blown away by the prosthetics made by Montreal costume designer Adrien Moreau.

“The first time I saw his creation on a mannequin, I thought it was on loan from, for example, Tate Modern,” he told CBC’s Lisa Sin. “It was so amazing, so exciting. It was like he did my job for me in a lot of ways because I only had to put it on to play someone so burdened by the trauma he feels.”

According to him, the actor has worked with the Obesity Coalition to ensure that the issue is treated sensitively. While not directly autobiographical, this story is based in part on the experiences of playwright Samuel D. Hunter.

“The action takes place in my hometown in Idaho, where I was a gay teenager and went to a religious school that taught that homosexuality is a mortal sin,” said Hunter, who adapted his 2012 play for the screen.

“I started self-medicating with food early on. I became very big, ”added the writer. “I mean, of course, that many people are big, happy and healthy, this is just my story – no one else’s … I was afraid to write it.

“I’m glad I didn’t know this was coming,” he added of the film’s high-profile reception, “because I would have been too scared to write about it, but I’m glad I did. And I’m glad I could give it to Brendan.”

The director says the actor has “Canadian goodness”.

The actor was met with an outpouring of support online and in real life, as seen in a recent viral video from the Venice International Film Festival, where he received a six-minute standing ovation after WHALEworld premiere.

Canadian actor Brendan Fraser gets a standing ovation at the premiere of his return to the stage #TheMoment < href="https://t.co/oNmIj43Lyv">pic.twitter.com/oNmIj43Lyv –@CBCTheNational

“There’s a fundamental – let’s call it Canadian goodness – about Brendan that just sounds and captivates people,” Aronofsky said.

“Look, I didn’t really talk about it. But I had no idea about the amount of love and goodwill for Brendan when I started this process. It wasn’t included in my calculations.”

However, make no mistake: Frazier would rather talk about the character than himself.

“Charlie is a man who lives with great regret. He was alone in his two-bedroom apartment, he had many traumas in his life. And it shows in the fact that he needs to eat to be comforted as he wears it on his physical body,” the actor told Glasner in an interview before the film’s screening at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Frazier discusses his film The Whale during an interview on Sunday during the Toronto International Film Festival. (Height photos)

Frazier went on to say that he does not identify with the character’s issues.

“When I was making this film, I had the feeling that given the time it was made during lockdown, I think we all felt that this might be the very last time we ever get the privilege of doing something like this. work.” he said.

“So there was a certain degree of courage and dedication that we brought to it every day. And we began to care much more about each other. And I think it really comes through as a movie.”