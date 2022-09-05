New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brendan Fraser Once again in the limelight at the Venice Film Festival and receiving praise for his role in the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film “The Whale.”

The 53-year-old actor was at his best as he walked the red carpet of the prestigious festival, breaking down into tears once inside the movie as theatergoers gave the star a six-minute standing ovation for his performance, according to Variety.

Fraser, who mostly stayed out of the limelight after dealing with physical ailments from performing his own stunts on screen, also suffered from the psychological consequences of a 2003 sexual assault incident.

He is coming back to the silver screen again for what many believe to be An Oscar-contending role As Charlie, a 600-pound gay man feels his life is coming to an end.

Brendan Fraser Transforms into 600LB Recluse for New Movie ‘The Whale’

In a video captured from inside the festival, Fraser was visibly moved by the response to the film, saying he could barely stand up as the audience cheered as the credits rolled as the film ended.

“Brendan Fraser is back – and he cried during #Venezia79’s six-minute standing ovation for #TheWhale,” tweeted Ramin Setudeh.

Brendan Fraser talks about 600-pound transformation in ‘The Whale’: ‘I wanted to disappear’

He later added, “The standing ovation for #TheWhale was so rousing that Brendan Fraser tried to leave the theater but was kept in by the audience’s applause.”

In a pre-show interview with the press, Fraser expressed gratitude for the “favor” he’s received since discussing his latest work.

“I’m looking forward to how this film will leave as deep an impression on everyone as it did on me,” he said, via the New York Times.

Fraser recalls that playing Charlie, a reclusive character in 2012, required him to wear extensive prosthetics that sometimes weighed up to 300 pounds. Off-Broadway Samuel D. Play by Hunter.

“I had to learn to move in a new way,” Fraser said. “I’ve developed muscles I didn’t know I had. I even feel vertigo at the end of the day when all the accessories are removed, like when you step off a boat into a dock in Venice.”

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

However, following in Charlie’s footsteps gave Fraser “an appreciation for corporeal beings, because I learned that you have to be a very strong person, physically, emotionally, to inhabit that physical being. And I think that was Charlie.”

Represents the role of a A major comeback It was his first major role in Fraser’s career in nearly a decade. “The Mummy” star starred this year in Mart Scorsese’s latest Western, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” and “Behind the Curtain of Night” opposite Don Olivieri and Marcia Cross.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Asked if he was once again excited about his career prospects, Fraser remained humble.

“My crystal ball is broken,” Fraser said. “I don’t know if yours will work, but meet me after the show and we’ll see together.”