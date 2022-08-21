Bremen’s belated performance in Europe shocked Dortmund

Werder Bremen scored three goals in the last minutes, scored two goals and pulled out a stunning 3-2 Bundesliga win at Borussia Dortmund on this the hosts completed the victorious start of the season. Goals from Lee Buchanan in the 89th minute and Niklas Schmidt in stoppage time equalized before Oliver Burke thundered past goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the final seconds.

Dortmund’s Julian Brandt crossed Werder goalkeeper Jiří Pavlenko in stoppage time of the first half to take the lead after a tough 45 minutes for the hosts when nothing seemed to work. Werder Bremen, who had 10 shots on goal compared to Borussia’s two by the 75th minute, were more adventurous players, their passing game was smoother and more creative, and their attacks more dangerous.

They were caught again when Rafael Guerreiro tried his luck from 25 meters and beat Pavlenko with a low blow in the 77th minute. The visitors, however, refused to give up and scored what could have been a consolation goal thanks to Buchanan’s superb top-of-the-line shot from England in 89th. But then Schmidt leveled them and then Burke’s stunning stoppage-time winner left Dortmund with six points in their first three games.

“Unfortunately, we are talking about a well-deserved defeat,” said Borussia coach Edin Terzic at a press conference. “Still, it’s frustrating when you’re 2-0 up until the 89th minute, even if you didn’t play very well. It is difficult to explain this rationally. After they scored their first goal, we started shaking. Even if our game isn’t like this, we have to win these games.”

Champions Bayern Munich, also with six points, will play VfL Bochum on Sunday. Borussia Mönchengladbach1-0 winners over Hertha Berlin on Friday they lead the table with seven points.

Rivals of the Ruhr Valley Schalke still waiting for their first league win since returning to the top flight this season after a goalless draw with wolfsburg. Wolves goaltender Cohen Castells saved two consecutive penalties from Simon Terodde when the penalty had to be replayed in stoppage time in the first half.

Bayer Leverkusenparticipating in the Champions League group stage this season suffered their fourth consecutive defeat of the campaign in all competitions – and their third in a row in the Bundesliga – when they lost 3-0 to Hoffenheimending their worst start to the league’s campaign.

RB Leipzig fell to a 2-1 defeat Union Berlin go three Bundesliga games in a row without a win as the crisis deepens from their poor start.

Spanish Champions RealMadrid secured their second win in a row in the new La Liga season with a comfortable 4-1 win at celtic vigo. Luka Modric showed his enduring value on the pitch with a brilliant goal and another assist for Vinicius.

Vinicius thanks Luka Modric for helping Real Madrid win. Photograph: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Karim Benzema opened the scoring from a penalty kick in the 14th minute after VAR spotted the ball with a handball in the penalty area, but Celta Vigo equalized nine minutes later with Iago Aspas’ penalty from another handball.

Celta seemed to be in control, but in the 41st minute, Modric performed a miracle with a shot from outside the penalty area into the top left corner. After the break, Modric beat Vinicius and scored the third goal in a lightning-fast counterattack in the 56th minute. Ten minutes later, Federico Valverde completed another clinical counterattack and scored points.