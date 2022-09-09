Breaking down Week 2’s biggest matchups in college football, led by Alabama’s visit to Texas

Isn’t that fun? Sure, there were some blowouts in Week 1, but there were plenty of wild momentum swings and dramatic finishes that make college football a fantastic carnival ride every fall.

At first glance, the Week 2 slate may look less promising. Look closer, though, and there’s a lot to really like about the calendar. Saturday’s lineup includes three top-25 matchups — and a potential fourth — as well as some early conference showdowns in top-tier leagues.

As always, your preference may vary based on your own rooting interests, but here are our picks for the top five games.

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, Fox

Why watch it: As far as genealogy programs go, this week’s headliner is without controversy. The Crimson Tide will play a true non-conference road game against a power-five opponent, something that hasn’t happened since the 2011 trip to Penn State. This will become a conference rivalry in the not too distant future. So Alabama’s coaching staff will embrace this opportunity to get familiar with the environment in Austin. The Longhorns have bigger ideas, though, as they try to create the first seismic event of the 2022 campaign. The bid for a repeat run for the Heisman got off to a solid start as Tide QB Bryce Young scored six touchdowns against Utah State. DE Baron Sorrell and his line mates will have to generate pressure early on for the Longhorns to have any hope of slowing down Young. Quinn Evers’ Texas debut against Louisiana-Monroe was also largely successful, although he was picked off once. He will need ground support from RB Bijan Robinson to keep the chains moving.

Why it’s frustrating: The best ‘Bama teams of recent vintage have been able to quickly bury even quality opponents. It’s the defensive side of the ball that presents the real imbalance. Alabama would not post a second shutout, but LB Will Anderson and co. If the Tide can build any kind of lead it will be difficult for the Longhorns to keep pace.

Time/TV: Saturday, 7 pm ET, ESPN

Why watch it: There’s nothing like jumping into conference play. It’s huge in the SEC East, with the winner likely to emerge as Georgia’s primary challenger in the division. (Yes, we know, Tennessee fans – we’ll get back to you soon). The Gators had to work until the last minute to get a win over Utah last week, while the Wildcats had a much easier tune-up against Miami (Ohio). Florida fans were eager to see QB Anthony Richardson in action and he did not disappoint with 274 yards of total offense and three rushing TDs against the Utes. He will be watched closely by veteran Wildcats LB DeAndre Square. Kentucky QB Will Lewis had three TD throws in last season’s opener against the Redhawks, but the RB situation remains uncertain, with all-conference performer Chris Rodriguez still suspended and Ramon Jefferson out with a knee injury.

Why it’s frustrating: Defenses control things and while it’s possible to keep flashy plays to a minimum, they shouldn’t. Personnel issues in the Wildcats’ backfield may not have properly equipped them to exploit a Gators front that surrendered nearly six yards per carry against a potent Utah ground attack.

Time/TV: Saturday, 10:15 pm ET, ESPN

Why watch it: This clash of future Big 12 rivals is worth staying late for. These teams are more than capable of trading scores well on Provo Night. Baylor is the first of the Big 12 favorites to face a significant road test. The Cougars, happy to be back home after last week’s long trip to South Florida, will be looking to avenge last season’s loss in Waco and earn a huge resume boost in their quest for a major bowl. BYU QB Jaren Hall has several dynamic weapons in his arsenal, most notably versatile WR Puka Nakua. The Bears will counter with QB Blake Shapen, who was nearly flawless in a tune-up against Albany, but will now face a more athletic and experienced Cougars back seven with LBs Max Tooley and Peyton Wilgar.

Why it’s frustrating: Effective pass rush stats to build an insurmountable lead. Baylor may be the best candidate to pull it off with DE Gabe Hall and LB Matt Jones leading a deep rotation up front.

Time/TV: Saturday, 3:30 pm ET, ABC

Why watch it: The reigning ACC champion Panthers look to pick up their second Power Five non-league win of the young season in this rematch with the upstart Volunteers, who hope to make some noise in the increasingly crowded SEC East. Pittsburgh won by a touchdown last year in Knoxville, but Tennessee brings a more experienced team to Pitt Stadium for a return visit. New Panthers QB Kaedan Slovis, forever beloved by Pitt fans, engineered Thursday night’s ‘Backyard Brawl’ victory over West Virginia in his first home start, efficiently spreading the ball between seven receivers. Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker was able to do whatever he wanted against Ball State last week, and his prior experience should prepare him well for the first road trip of the season.

Why it’s frustrating: It’s unlikely to happen, but even with a few extra days between games, the Panthers may find it difficult to ramp up for the second week in a row.

Time/TV: Saturday, 7:30 pm ET, ABC

Why watch it: The Lincoln Riley era at USC got off to a solid start against evenly matched Rice, but things will be more intense this week as the Trojans jump into Pac-12 play on the road. The Cardinal are a few years removed from contending for a conference crown, but can make life difficult for contenders — just ask last year’s Oregon squad. Trojans QB Caleb Williams threw two TD passes and just three incompletions against the Owls. He also flashed the running ability he displayed at Oklahoma, but Stanford will want to stay away from LB Levani Damuni if ​​he decides to take off here. Cardinal QB Tanner McKee and RB EJ Smith were able to find real estate against a USC defense that scored three times on interceptions but surrendered 280 yards a week ago — most of which came in the first half by the end of the game.

Why it’s frustrating: If the Cardinal defense doesn’t get its share of stops, Stanford will have trouble matching the scores in the track meet. It’s possible but USC, while more than capable of mounting a comeback, is less likely to experience a cascade of miscues in its first test under new management in a hostile environment.