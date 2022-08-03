Breaking down the importance – and timing – of dolphins’ tampering punishment

Less than 24 hours after news of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension broke, the NFL announced the resolution to another lengthy investigation centered around the Miami Dolphins.

The league said Tuesday that the Dolphins, including owner Stephen Ross, violated its anti-tampering policy on multiple occasions in their pursuit of star quarterback Tom Brady and coach Sean Payton when they were members of other teams. The Dolphins forfeit two draft picks as punishment, while Ross is suspended and fined.

The NFL also concluded in its investigation led by former US Attorney Mary Jo White that the Dolphins did not intentionally lose to secure a high draft pick.

Here’s a deeper look at what the league’s investigation found and its ripple effects on some of the other off-field issues facing the NFL.

‘Unprecedented’ tampering

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league does not plan to release a full written report detailing the findings of White’s investigation.

But a news release released Tuesday appears to corroborate previous reporting on the matter by NBC Sports and The Boston Globe, among others.

Notably, the NFL’s probe confirmed that the Dolphins had “unauthorized communications” with Dan Yee, the agent representing Brady and Payton, about the possibility of bringing a quarterback and coach to Miami in late 2021 and/or early 2022. The Dolphins had direct contact with Brady through vice chairman Bruce Beal in 2019 when Brady was with the New England Patriots.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement that the Dolphins’ violation of anti-tampering rules was “unprecedented in scope and severity.” Ross said in a statement that he strongly disagreed with the “findings and punishments.”

Is the punishment fair?

Ross certainly doesn’t think so.

The NFL stripped the Dolphins of a first-round draft pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024, while suspending Ross until Oct. 17 and fining him $1.5 million. The league booted Ross from all of its committees.

This isn’t the first time the NFL has suspended an owner or stripped a team of draft picks. The Dolphins’ punishment is somewhat comparable to the sanctions imposed on the Patriots for “Deflategate” in May 2015. In that case, the team was fined $1 million and forfeited a first- and fourth-round pick.

The Washington Commanders were fined $10 million last summer after a league-led investigation into a toxic work culture at the organization, but owner Daniel Snyder was not officially suspended and the team did not lose any draft picks.

Will Brady and Peyton be punished?

In short, of the league Anti-tampering policy Designed to hold teams (or their designees) accountable for tampering, not players and coaches.

Even if a player initiates a tampering attempt, the policy states, for lack of a better term, that it is the team’s responsibility to shut it down and “immediately report such contact to the club owner or operating head holding the player’s rights.”

Talk about tanking

The other primary question of the Dolphins probe: Did the team intentionally miss games in 2019 in hopes of landing a better draft pick?

Former head coach Brian Flores alleged that was the team’s hope in a February lawsuit in which Ross offered to pay him $100,000 for each loss. The NFL said researchers looked into that claim and found “different recollections of words, timing and context.”

“However, no such comment was intended or taken as a serious offer,” the league said in its news release.

Flores said in a statement Tuesday that he was “disappointed to learn that the investigator discounted Mr. Ross’s offers and pressure to tank games.”

Time questions

The timing of the NFL’s announcement on Tuesday raised some eyebrows, as it came a day after disciplinary official Sue L. Robinson handed down Watson’s suspension, resulting in widespread backlash for the league.

Mike Florio of NBC Sports was one of several national reporters who questioned the timing of the Dolphins’ announcement.

“The Ross announcement not only knocks the Watson case out of the headlines, but also shows that the league (sometimes) can impose harsh punishment on owners,” he said. Written in Pro Football Talk.

McCarthy did not immediately reply to an email inquiry Tuesday night seeking more information about when White’s investigation was completed.

What next?

Despite his disagreement, he said in a statement that he will not appeal the NFL’s punishment because he does not want to create a distraction for his team.

As for Flores, his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL will continue as scheduled, with a New York judge first set to decide whether the matter can stay in court or move to arbitration behind closed doors.

“The sentence announced today is clearly inadequate and disappointing,” said Flores’ attorneys, Douglas H. Vigdor and John Eleftherakis said in a statement. “Unfortunately, it’s clear that the NFL has not policed ​​itself, so we look forward to continuing the legal process, substantiating all of Brian’s claims, as well as those of the black executives, coaches and candidate.[s]And force real change on the NFL.”

Contact Tom Schad at tschad@usatoday.com or on Twitter @Tom_Schad.