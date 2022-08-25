New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

This fun riff on nachos could be your next dinnertime — or breakfast — hit.

“My husband was never a breakfast-dinner kind of guy until I made him these toches,” said Kelly Tomlinson of the lifestyle blog, livelovetexas.com.

“They’re great any time of day and come packed with all your favorite nacho toppings, but served with medium, bacon and a cooked egg on tater tots instead of chips.”

Buffalo Chicken Tater Tots for Sunday NFL Football: Try the recipe

Breakfast Totchos by Kelly Tomlinson of Live Love Texas

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Breakfast Tacos with Apples and Cinnamon: Try the recipe

Required:

½ bag frozen extra crispy tater tots

Cut bacon in half into 4 slices

1 egg cooked on medium

½ cup grated cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons. Green onions, chopped

½ small jalapeño pepper

Optional toppings: diced tomatoes salsa, sour cream, guacamole

These Yeast Instant Pot Chicken Tacos are so simple and flavorful

Directions:

1. Cook tater tots in preheated oven according to package. If you like your tater tots crispier than the package describes, cook an additional 5-10 minutes beyond the recommended time.

2. When you have 15 minutes left on the timer, fry 4 slices of bacon in a skillet over medium-high heat.

3. Once the bacon is crispy and cooked, coarsely chop it and set aside.

4. Remove some but all of the bacon grease and cook your egg.

5. Once the tater tots are done, place on a dish, then top with cheese, bacon, green onions, jalapeños and finally the egg.

6. Garnish with any additional typical nacho toppings and enjoy!

This original recipe is owned by livelovetexas.com and shared with Fox News Digital.