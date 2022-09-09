New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Anthony Michael Hall is going back to class.

The actor played high school brainiac Brian Johnson “The Breakfast Club,” Now playing an assistant principal in “The Class,” a tribute to the 1985 classic. The independent drama focuses on a group of seniors forced to spend Saturday at school to make up for an exam they missed or failed to graduate. The 54-year-old also worked as an executive producer.

“It was a very happy accident,” Hall told Fox News Digital. “I definitely didn’t plan on doing one thing [movie] Inspired by a John Hughes film. But I am impressed with the writing. There’s this great conflict and humor. And I think kids are dealing with issues that existed 30, 40 years ago. And the children gave such a soulful performance in this movie. They also became good friends after the movie.

Hall notes that walking on set was like a blast from the past.

“John Hughes built a week, sometimes 10 days, of rehearsal for us,” he reflects. “And we had that on ‘The Breakfast Club.’ And I love my fellow ‘Breakfast Club’ castmates. We were there for each other. And we’re all friends to this day. When we started filming, the memories started flooding in. [‘The Class’]. I have done many films in Chicago. It was like a second home. So happy to be back and experience this wonderful experience. It felt like stepping back in time in a way. “

When discussing his latest role, Hall couldn’t help but remember Hughes, the Chicago-based filmmaker and ’80s Hollywood youth impresario. He conquered the teen market with films like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” “Sixteen Candles,” “Pretty in Pink” and “Weird Science” — just to name a few. Hughes passed away He had a heart attack in 2009 at the age of 59.

“The dynamic with John is amazing because he’s like a co-conspirator,” Hall explains. “I mean, he’s our boss, but ever since I met John Hughes, he’s been like a brother to me. There’s no ageism, like, ‘You’re the boss, you’re the big guy.'” He was like a big brother to me. And in terms of being a co-conspirator, I understood that he was very talented. He was such a talented writer. And he loved life, he really did. He loved music. He would take. Take us to blues bars.”

“I’m very close to him and his family,” Hall continued. “I went and spent weekends with him, his wife and two young sons who looked like Macaulay. [Culkin] When he was in ‘Home Alone’. He’s just a great guy. He was so much fun. He’s always looking to make a scene better, funnier.”

“And the truth is, it already is. We already have great scripts. We already have great characters. His love of music always comes through in his sense of humor. He’s always available to us on set. We can always have a sidebar. Talk to him or a scene or a character. Group discussions about. He spoiled me early in my career.”

There is no crash course to prepare Hall for glory. He became a member of the “brat pack,” a term coined by a New York magazine writer to describe it. A group of young Hollywood stars They dominated the big screen in the 80s.

“There was a lot of joking in our house — too much, too soon,” Hall explains. “I didn’t expect to be famous at 15 because I was a part of all these fun movies. To be honest, when it first happened, it freaked me out. The idea of ​​being recognized can be daunting for adults. It’s huge at that age when you’re already dealing with all kinds of insecurities. It’s very challenging. I joke, but it’s true, it probably took me 20 years to process being 15, because I’ve been through so much in between. I’m definitely grateful for that, and I thank God for having strong, great parents. They’re a great backbone. But it’s challenging. The first In two years, it’s definitely taken some adjustments. I didn’t expect any.”

“I am blessed in life that I come from a good family,” he shared. “I’ve been lucky to work with some great people who looked up to me. They gave me opportunities and nurtured me as a child. I started when I was young. I was a funny kid. I had some talent, but I also had influences. People in my life who opened up my career, the industry. They I am forever grateful.”

Hall is the main one Teen movies in the 80s But there were some growing pains along the way. He is the youngest cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” He made his debut in 1985 at the age of 17. It was a season he admitted was “not that great” in terms of ratings. The show continued till 1986. He also turned down “Pretty in Pink” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” released that year.

“It’s really a scheduling issue,” Hall clarified. “I couldn’t do ‘European Vacation’ and ‘Ferris Bueller’, which were actually written for me by John. Because of the work John gave me, it led to other opportunities and scheduling conflicts. So, it’s not like I turned it down. Unfortunately, I wasn’t available at that time. There was. And it was hard. I felt terrible about it.”

Hall said he last spoke to Hughes in 1988.

“He called me with John Candy and the three of us talked on the phone,” Hall said. “I was only 19 at the time and it was a blast. And I was so happy to hear from both of them. Believe it or not, one of the things that was brought up was the idea of ​​a potential sequel to ‘The Breakfast Club.'”

Hall previously shared that he and Hughes lost touch over the years, but the memories remain.

He gave me my career,” he said. “I’ve had great experiences with other filmmakers — and I’ve worked with some great ones — but the dynamic with John is so special. He’s given us all a new generation of actors. But he’s just a friend.”

“The Class” premieres in select theaters and digitally on September 9. The Associated Press contributed to this report.