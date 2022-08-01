Brazil’s Workers’ Party officially named Lu as its presidential candidate

(CNN) Former President of Brazil Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as LulaNow officially standing as the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) presidential candidate, the party announced on Thursday.

Brazil’s presidential election is scheduled for Oct. 2, when Lula is expected to face off against the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro

His bid for the presidency was expected. Lula himself was not present at the party’s nominating convention in São Paulo, as he was campaigning in the state of Pernambuco.

This will be his sixth presidential race with PT having previously served as president from 2003 to 2010.

In a string of tweets, Lula, 76, laid out his vision for the future, pledging to “rebuild Brazil”.

