Brazil’s Workers’ Party officially named Lu as its presidential candidate

(CNN)Former President of Brazil Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as LulaNow officially standing as the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) presidential candidate, the party announced on Thursday.
Brazil’s presidential election is scheduled for Oct. 2, when Lula is expected to face off against the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.
His bid for the presidency was expected. Lula himself was not present at the party’s nominating convention in São Paulo, as he was campaigning in the state of Pernambuco.
This will be his sixth presidential race with PT having previously served as president from 2003 to 2010.
In a string of tweets, Lula, 76, laid out his vision for the future, pledging to “rebuild Brazil”.
He added: “I didn’t need to be president again. I could have maintained my title as the best president in history and lived the last few years of my life in peace. But I saw this country in ruins. I saw education run by education. A boy who loved education. It wasn’t. So I decided to go back.”
The 2022 race is the latest twist in Lula’s remarkable story as one of Brazil’s most charismatic politicians, who didn’t learn to read until he was 10 and who dropped out of school after the fifth grade to work full-time.
Da Silva made three unsuccessful bids for the presidency before winning the 2002 presidential election with 61.3% of the vote.
Re-elected in 2006, he eventually left office in January 2011 with an approval rating of 90% and millions of Brazilians lifted out of poverty during his time in office. But his luck did not last long.
After surviving throat cancer in 2011, da Silva was convicted in 2017 of corruption and money laundering, charges stemming from a wide-ranging investigation into state oil company Petrobras.
His legal troubles continued until April 2018, when he surrendered to federal authorities and began serving a 12-year prison sentence. However, in March 2021, the court overturned his conviction, paving the way for his political resurgence.
According to CNN Brazil, the latest polls now show Lula leading the presidential race with 29% to Bolsonaro’s 46%.