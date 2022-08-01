type here...
US NEWS Brazil's Workers' Party officially named Lu as its presidential...
US NEWS

Brazil’s Workers’ Party officially named Lu as its presidential candidate

By printveela editor

-

17
0
- Advertisment -


(CNN)Former President of Brazil Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, better known as LulaNow officially standing as the Brazilian Workers’ Party (PT) presidential candidate, the party announced on Thursday.

Brazil’s presidential election is scheduled for Oct. 2, when Lula is expected to face off against the incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro.
His bid for the presidency was expected. Lula himself was not present at the party’s nominating convention in São Paulo, as he was campaigning in the state of Pernambuco.
    This will be his sixth presidential race with PT having previously served as president from 2003 to 2010.
      In a string of tweets, Lula, 76, laid out his vision for the future, pledging to “rebuild Brazil”.
      Read on
      He added: “I didn’t need to be president again. I could have maintained my title as the best president in history and lived the last few years of my life in peace. But I saw this country in ruins. I saw education run by education. A boy who loved education. It wasn’t. So I decided to go back.”
      The 2022 race is the latest twist in Lula’s remarkable story as one of Brazil’s most charismatic politicians, who didn’t learn to read until he was 10 and who dropped out of school after the fifth grade to work full-time.
        Da Silva made three unsuccessful bids for the presidency before winning the 2002 presidential election with 61.3% of the vote.

        Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva Fast Facts
        Re-elected in 2006, he eventually left office in January 2011 with an approval rating of 90% and millions of Brazilians lifted out of poverty during his time in office. But his luck did not last long.
        After surviving throat cancer in 2011, da Silva was convicted in 2017 of corruption and money laundering, charges stemming from a wide-ranging investigation into state oil company Petrobras.
          His legal troubles continued until April 2018, when he surrendered to federal authorities and began serving a 12-year prison sentence. However, in March 2021, the court overturned his conviction, paving the way for his political resurgence.
          According to CNN Brazil, the latest polls now show Lula leading the presidential race with 29% to Bolsonaro’s 46%.

          CNN’s Jack Guy, Isa Soares and Madlena Araujo contributed reporting.

          Previous articleFive big ideas How can England build on its triumph?
          Next articleWhy music, especially old music, can evoke life’s most profound and meaningful memories

          Latest news

          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          A shark ‘super highway’ is being protected by fishermen

          This story was identified by Patricia Zurita, Joe is guest editor for Call to Earth's "Nature Highways" theme....
          Read more
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Database Reveals Biden Department of Education’s Ties to Campaigns, Unions and Liberal Think Tanks

          off Video Stephen Miller: I think the damage will be permanent if...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          Nancy Pelosi arrives in Singapore as she embarks on a tour of Asia

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on July 31st Here are...
          Read more
          FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

          10 perfect things to celebrate ahead of Euro 2022

          Joyful young fans and Friendly atmosphereThe abundance of cheap tickets meant Euro 2022 was affordable for families -...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          FOOTBALLprintveela editor - 0

          ‘Roar!’ Sports stars, Spice Girls and royalty react to win

          Sports stars, politicians and even the Queen tweeted to celebrate England women's success in the Women's Euro final...
          Read more
          ENTERTAINMENTprintveela editor - 0

          Why music, especially old music, can evoke life’s most profound and meaningful memories

          CBC radio specials49:00Music for my earsDylan Sinclair's musical education began early, on a gold Nissan Murano. Sinclair,...
          Read more

          Must read

          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News