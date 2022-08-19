Brazilian President Bolsonaro tries to take cell phone from YouTube heckler, video shows

Sao Paulo (CNN) President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro The YouTuber got physical in the capital Brasilia on Thursday, according to video from Brazilian news station Globo.

After Bolsonaro took a selfie with his supporters near the Planalto Palace, military officer Wilker Leo, known for filming the right-wing leader’s clashes with supporters and posting them on YouTube, asked the president.

In the video, Leo Bolsonaro can be heard asking about forming a coalition with a group of right-wing and centrist parties called the “Centrao”, which has a large number of seats in Congress.

Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, launched their rival presidential campaigns on Tuesday ahead of the October election.

Folha DS on Thursday night. Lula remains the first choice of 47% of Brazilian voters, according to a nationwide survey by the Datafolha Institute, released by the Paulo newspaper. But Bolsonaro’s gap has been narrowing by three percentage points since the last poll in late July.

