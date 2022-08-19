Brazilian President Bolsonaro tries to take cell phone from YouTube heckler, video shows

Sao Paulo (CNN)President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro The YouTuber got physical in the capital Brasilia on Thursday, according to video from Brazilian news station Globo.
After Bolsonaro took a selfie with his supporters near the Planalto Palace, military officer Wilker Leo, known for filming the right-wing leader’s clashes with supporters and posting them on YouTube, asked the president.
In the video, Leo Bolsonaro can be heard asking about forming a coalition with a group of right-wing and centrist parties called the “Centrao”, which has a large number of seats in Congress.
Bolsonaro and his leftist challenger, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, launched their rival presidential campaigns on Tuesday ahead of the October election.
Folha DS on Thursday night. Lula remains the first choice of 47% of Brazilian voters, according to a nationwide survey by the Datafolha Institute, released by the Paulo newspaper. But Bolsonaro’s gap has been narrowing by three percentage points since the last poll in late July.
According to the Globo video, Leo was pushed by an apparent security officer and refused to leave. He begins insulting the President, calling him a “coward” and a “thug”.
“Bolsonaro, I come here every day. Let’s see if you have the guts to come out and talk to me,” Leo says.
The President is seen getting out of his car saying he wants to talk to Leo. He grabbed the YouTuber’s collar. “Come here, come talk to me,” he says, taking Leo’s phone.
After the fight, Bolsonaro and Leo appear to be talking more calmly.
“You can talk to me all you want, all you want. No problem. Why this aggression?” Bolsonaro says.
“For when I speak to you, sir, quietly, when I went there, I was forbidden to go there again to speak to you quietly, sir,” replied Leo.
Bolsonaro’s press office and Wilker Leo did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.