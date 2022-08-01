Brazil has charged three people in connection with the murder of a British journalist and a local expert

(CNN)Authorities in Brazil have charged three men with “double murder and hiding the body” after a British journalist went missing last month. Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.
Amarildo da Cosa Oliveira, Oseni da Costa de Oliveira and Jefferson da Silva Lima were processed as defendants for crimes committed in the Javari Valley, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement released Friday.
Senior journalist Phillips and Swadeshi expert Perera disappear On June 5 during a trip to the far west of the state of Amazonas. His death in the remote region has drawn global attention to the dangers journalists and environmental activists in Brazil frequently face.
A federal court judge in Amazonas on Thursday lifted the secrecy surrounding the details of the case.
Amarildo and Jefferson allegedly confessed to the crime in June, and Amarildo led authorities to the body. However, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Oseni’s involvement was established through witness statements.
“There were already reports of differences between Bruno and Amarildo over illegal fishing in indigenous territory,” the statement said.
“Bruno asked Dom to take pictures of the accused’s boat which led to the murder,” it alleges.
Pereira was implied to be the target of the crime, while Phillips was killed “just for being with Bruno,” to “ensure impunity for a previous crime,” the statement said.
Phillips and Pereira were doing research for a book project on conservation efforts in the region, which authorities have described as “complicated” and “dangerous” and known as a harbor for illegal miners, loggers and international drug dealers.
He was last seen after a two-hour boat ride from the town of Atalía do Norte, in the community of São Rafael, after accompanying an indigenous patrol in the Itaqui River organized to prevent incursions by illegal fishermen and poachers into Javari Valley indigenous lands.
They had There are reports of receiving death threats A few days before their disappearance.
Between 2009 and 2019, more than 300 people were killed in Brazil during land and resource conflicts in the Amazon, according to Human Rights Watch, citing figures from the Pastoral Land Commission, a nonprofit affiliated with the Catholic Church.
And in 2020, Global Witness ranked Brazil as the fourth most dangerous country for environmental activism, based on documented killings of environmental defenders. In Brazil, nearly three-quarters of such attacks took place in the Amazon region, it said.