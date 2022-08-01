Brazil has charged three people in connection with the murder of a British journalist and a local expert

(CNN) Authorities in Brazil have charged three men with “double murder and hiding the body” after a British journalist went missing last month. Dom Phillips and Brazilian indigenous expert Bruno Pereira.

Amarildo da Cosa Oliveira, Oseni da Costa de Oliveira and Jefferson da Silva Lima were processed as defendants for crimes committed in the Javari Valley, the federal prosecutor’s office said in a statement released Friday.

Senior journalist Phillips and Swadeshi expert Perera disappear On June 5 during a trip to the far west of the state of Amazonas. His death in the remote region has drawn global attention to the dangers journalists and environmental activists in Brazil frequently face.

A federal court judge in Amazonas on Thursday lifted the secrecy surrounding the details of the case.

Amarildo and Jefferson allegedly confessed to the crime in June, and Amarildo led authorities to the body. However, according to the Federal Prosecutor’s Office, Oseni’s involvement was established through witness statements.

