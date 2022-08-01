Brazil could face election unrest ‘more intense’ than US Capitol riots, official warns

(CNN)Brazil faces potentially dangerous unrest surrounding the country’s upcoming presidential vote, a senior election official has warned.
Superior Electoral Court Minister Edson Fachin speaking at the Wilson Center in Washington DC on Wednesday said The risk of unrest in the next elections is “higher”. January 6, 2021, BundWhen rioters violently attacked the US Capitol under the mistaken belief that the 2020 elections had been stolen.
Brazil’s own disputed presidential election in October is expected to pit incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
“Brazilian society will hold a mirror in front of itself on October 2. If it wants a war of all against all or democracy,” said Fachin, who was invited to comment on preparations and challenges ahead of the vote.
He described several steps taken by the Election Commission to improve transparency and legitimacy in polling, which will be held electronically and in person at polling stations. The Organization of American States (OAS) has agreed to act as an observer in Brazil’s elections, he said.
Fachin also warned that election officials would not accept interference from the federal government or the armed forces.
“Let the Election Justice fulfill his mission and we will [fulfill it]. Brazil’s judiciary will not bend. Anyone,” he said.
Incumbent Bolsonaro has repeatedly questioned the country’s electoral process and has particularly criticized the use of electronic ballots – a system that existed in 2000. He has also called in the army to conduct a parallel “public” count of votes. .
The President’s remarks, first made in August 2021, sparked protests against the electoral system in the country.
Last week, his son, politician Flavio Bolsonaro, also refused to rule out the possibility of a January 6 episode in Brazil in an interview with Estadao newspaper.
“How can we control it?” he said “People saw problems with the US electoral system, got angry and did what they did.”
There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 US presidential election.