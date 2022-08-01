Brazil could face election unrest ‘more intense’ than US Capitol riots, official warns

(CNN) Brazil faces potentially dangerous unrest surrounding the country’s upcoming presidential vote, a senior election official has warned.

Superior Electoral Court Minister Edson Fachin speaking at the Wilson Center in Washington DC on Wednesday said The risk of unrest in the next elections is “higher”. January 6, 2021, Bund When rioters violently attacked the US Capitol under the mistaken belief that the 2020 elections had been stolen.

Brazil’s own disputed presidential election in October is expected to pit incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“Brazilian society will hold a mirror in front of itself on October 2. If it wants a war of all against all or democracy,” said Fachin, who was invited to comment on preparations and challenges ahead of the vote.

He described several steps taken by the Election Commission to improve transparency and legitimacy in polling, which will be held electronically and in person at polling stations. The Organization of American States (OAS) has agreed to act as an observer in Brazil’s elections, he said.

