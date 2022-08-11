New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

for Atlanta Braves top prospect Vaughn Grissom’s “Welcome to the big leagues” moment couldn’t have been sweeter.

Grissom, called up by the Braves on Wednesday from Double-A Mississippi, hit a home run over The Green Monster at Fenway Park For his first career major league hit, added a single and a stolen base in Atlanta’s 8-4 win.

“That was kind of a ‘I made it’ moment, I guess,” Grissom said after the game. “It’s a ‘we did it’ kind of feeling.”

After going hitless in his first two at-bats, Grissom hit the first pitch he saw in the seventh inning, swinging his bat as he watched his first hit land on Lansdowne Street outside Fenway Park.

Grissom is the first Braves player to homer in his major league debut since Austin Riley in 2019 and the 13th player overall to accomplish the feat, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I took a second (before the game) to really look at everything and did my best to get a picture in my head,” said Grissom, who returned to the field with his family after the game. . “You never really know until you actually do it. I mean, you try to prepare yourself and everything, but it’s nothing like what you think it’s going to be like.”

For Atlanta, Wednesday’s win completed a much-needed two-game series sweep of Boston. Lost four out of five Against the first place New York Mets.

“We had a tough weekend,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Which is fine; it’s going to happen. I didn’t think it was going to be bump free.”

Grissom, a shortstop in the minor leagues, was selected by the Braves in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He batted ninth and played second base Wednesday night.

