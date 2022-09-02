New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Spencer Strider’s impressive rookie season continued Thursday night, as the right-hander rewrote the Atlanta Braves record books for most strikeouts in a single game.

Strider struck out 16 batters against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in Atlanta, surpassing Hall of Famer John Smoltz’s record of 15 on April 10, 2005.

On his 106th pitch of the night and a 3-2 count against Sean Bouchard, Strider pulled an 86 mph slider at the plate and Bouchard swung. Strider knew what was at stake as he immediately celebrated with a scream upon seeing the result of his perfect pitch.

Strider’s final line included 16 strikeouts, two hits and no runs allowed in a dominant performance to pick up his ninth win of the season.

On the date Smoltz set the record that would stand for more than 17 years, he faced the New York Mets and actually lost the game 6-1.

“I was very disappointed,” Smoltz told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2017. “I would rather not win a game by beating one man than lose by beating many.”

Strider couldn’t say the same as the Braves scored one in the fourth inning and two in the fifth. Austin Riley, the Braves’ best hitter of the season, hit his 33rd homer to go 1-0 in the fourth. Then, fellow rookie Michael Harris II hit his 14th homer, followed by an RBI single off Dansby Swanson.

The 23-year-old claims to be a key part of the Braves’ rotation, using his triple-digit fastball to set the tone for the rest of his arsenal on the mound.

Strider now has a 2.67 ERA in 28 appearances on the season, 17 of which were starts.