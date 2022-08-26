New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets have been rivals since long before Vaughan Grissom was born.

He’s only played in 15 games with the Braves, but the rookie second baseman already understands the rivalry between the two NL East foes.

Grissom was drafted by Atlanta in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft, but he didn’t think it would be. Originally, he wanted to go to Queens.

“I thought I’d be a Met, and that would have been terrible,” Grissom said. via MLB.com.

Grissom was called up to the big leagues from Double-A earlier this month and is slashing .382/.424/.600 with three home runs, three doubles and 10 RBI. In four games against the Mets since his call-up, he hit .429 with a .967 OPS.

Grissom might just like the Atlanta faithful, but the Mets currently lead the defending World Series champion Braves by 1.5 games in the NL East.

The teams have another three-game series, which will be played in Atlanta during the final week of the regular season. The division winner could be the second seed in the National League and receive a bye into the NLDS. Another could fall to the top NL wild card spot, the fourth seed.

The Mets and Braves haven’t played each other in the postseason since the 1999 NLCS, when the Braves won in six games.