The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars played their final preseason game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, but neither player was an overnight star.

The award goes to a player on the Atlanta Mascots team who plays the Peavy football squad at halftime. Blooper, the Atlanta Braves mascot, left it all on the field with a wildly entertaining performance.

Blooper didn’t take it lightly like his fellow mascots. He strong-arms kids left and right as he drives into the end zone, showing no mercy despite the noticeable size difference.

Blooper also appeared at center for the mascots, running over more Peewee players while blocking in the middle.

We’re not entirely sure what the final score of this contest will be, but when all is said and done Blooper is sure to be his team’s most valuable player. Maybe the Falcons will give him a call soon, too.

The Falcons outscored the Jaguars 28-12 in the second half after Blooper and his Atlanta team.

Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for 185 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions, while running back Caleb Huntley led the way on the ground with 86 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

As Blooper goes back to his regular day job, he’ll be rooting for his Braves, who are currently three games behind the New York Mets in the NL East.