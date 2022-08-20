New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Atlanta Braves outfielder and The designated hitter was Marcell Ozuna Was not in the lineup Friday night against the Houston Astros, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence early Friday morning.

It was the fifth game in a row without Ozuna Lineup for the Braves The two-time All-Star has struggled at the plate this season.

According to CBS 46 News in Atlanta, Ozuna was arrested early Friday morning for failure to maintain lane and driving while intoxicated.

Ozuna was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and released on bond, the report said.

In an arrest report obtained by the channel, Ozuna admitted to drinking “three or four” beers and refused to take a breath test.

Before Atlanta’s game against Houston, Ozuna spoke briefly to reporters without taking any questions.

“I let my team down,” he said. “I have let my family down. I have nothing more to say. It is a legal matter.”

This is the second time in the last 15 months that Ozuna has been in trouble with the law. Ozuna was arrested on the charges In May 2021, he was charged with battery and aggravated assault after police officers said they saw him choke his wife. Those charges were later reduced to domestic violence.

Ozuna was kept Administrative leave by Major League Baseball And 20 games were preemptively suspended in November for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy.

“The Atlanta Braves learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts surrounding the incident,” the team said in a statement. “Our organization takes these matters very seriously and (we) are disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Ozuna is in the second year of a four-year, $65 million contract with the Braves and is hitting .214 with 46 RBIs and 20 home runs in 107 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report