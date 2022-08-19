type here...
Braves’ Marcell Ozuna Arrested on Suspicion of Drunk Driving One Year After Domestic Violence Arrest

By printveela editor

Marcell Ozuna, who lost the Atlanta Braves’ run to the 2021 World Series title on administrative leave for a domestic-violence incident, was arrested early Friday for driving under the influence, according to Gwinnett (Georgia) County records.

Ozuna, 31, was arrested by police in Norcross for driving while intoxicated/alcohol and making an unsafe lane change. He was booked into an area jail at 4:39 a.m. and released 8 hours later after posting bond.

Ozuna agreed to enter a pretrial diversion program following a May 2021 arrest and aggravated battery and strangulation charges after police were called to his home in Sandy Springs, Georgia. Police body cam footage obtained by TMZ shows Ozuna grabbing his wife’s neck after she arrived at his home.

He sat out the remainder of the 2021 season and was suspended by Major League Baseball for 20 games without pay. Ozuna’s pretrial agreement includes three to six months of supervision and completion of a 24-week family violence intervention program, anger management and 100 hours of community service.

Although Ozuna did not receive additional disciplinary action from MLB, the MLB and MLB Players Association collective bargaining agreement requires any player arrested or charged with a DUI to be referred for evaluation to the Joint Treatment Board.

The Braves released a statement Friday saying they were “disappointed” by Ozuna’s arrest.

“The Atlanta Braves learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts surrounding the incident. Our organization takes these matters very seriously and is obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete.”

Ozuna is in the second year of a four-year, $65 million deal he signed with the Braves before the 2020 season. After his arrest and other injuries last season, the Braves acquired three outfielders before the July trade deadline and won the World Series.

This season, Ozuna served as the club’s primary designated hitter, batting .214 with 20 home runs.

