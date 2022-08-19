New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Atlanta Braves outfielder and The designated hitter was Marcell Ozuna According to CBS 46 News in Atlanta, he was arrested early Friday morning on driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain lane charges.

Ozuna was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday, according to the report. Ozuna was released on $1,830 bond Friday morning, according to ESPN.

In May 2021, Ozuna was arrested on the charges The battery and strangulation escalated after police officers said they saw him choking his wife. Those charges were later reduced to domestic violence.

Ozuna was kept Administrative leave by Major League Baseball And then was suspended 20 games early in November for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy.

He returned to the Braves in March and appeared in 107 games during the 2022 season, hitting .214 with 46 RBIs and 20 home runs.

Ozuna was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, take an anger management course and complete a 24-week domestic violence intervention program.

“I learned everything,” Ozuna said of counseling. “I learned how you treat a person, how you can be a good person, how you can be a better dad, how you can be a human being. You learn everything from that.”

Ozuna is in the second year of a four-year, $65 million contract with the Braves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report