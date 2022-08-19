closer
Atlanta Braves outfielder and The designated hitter was Marcell Ozuna According to CBS 46 News in Atlanta, he was arrested early Friday morning on driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain lane charges.

Ozuna was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail at 4:39 a.m. Friday, according to the report. Ozuna was released on $1,830 bond Friday morning, according to ESPN.

Marcell Ozuna #20 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after being hit in the 2nd inning against the Miami Marlins on August 13, 2022 at Londepot Park in Miami.

(Photo by Brian Cerezo/Getty Images)

In May 2021, Ozuna was arrested on the charges The battery and strangulation escalated after police officers said they saw him choking his wife. Those charges were later reduced to domestic violence.

Ozuna was kept Administrative leave by Major League Baseball And then was suspended 20 games early in November for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Marcell Ozuna of the Atlanta Braves #20 at bat during the fifth inning against the New York Mets during the second game of a doubleheader at Citi Field on August 6, 2022 in Queens Borough, New York City.

(Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

He returned to the Braves in March and appeared in 107 games during the 2022 season, hitting .214 with 46 RBIs and 20 home runs.

Ozuna was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service, take an anger management course and complete a 24-week domestic violence intervention program.

Marcell Ozuna, #20 of the Atlanta Braves, in action against the New York Mets at Citi Field on August 04, 2022 in New York City. The Mets beat the Braves 6-4.

(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

“I learned everything,” Ozuna said of counseling. “I learned how you treat a person, how you can be a good person, how you can be a better dad, how you can be a human being. You learn everything from that.”

Ozuna is in the second year of a four-year, $65 million contract with the Braves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

