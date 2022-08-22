New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was in the lineup for the team’s loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday and heard it from the home crowd because of his latest legal troubles.

Ozuna was booed by fans at Truist Park. He was in the outfield for the game in his first appearance since his DUI arrest earlier Friday. He struck out in two at-bats and was removed in the seventh inning.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s kind of motivating, don’t listen to what they’re saying and keep my head up and do my best,” Ozuna said after the game. Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Whatever negative the fans say, I just ignore it.”

“We had to play somebody in left,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. Ronald Acuna Jr. serves as the designated hitter. The Astros would win the game 5-4 to avoid the sweep.

Blue Jays All-Star Alec Manoh fires at Yankees Gerrit Cole after dust-up

Ozuna was charged with driving under the influence Friday morning. It was the second arrest in as many years for a Braves player. He was arrested in May 2021 on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they saw him attack his wife. Those charges were dropped after he completed a pretrial diversion program.

On Friday, Ozuna was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and released on $1,830 bond.

“The Atlanta Braves learned of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts surrounding the incident,” the Braves said in a statement. “Our organization takes these matters very seriously and is disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Ozuna is in the second year of his four-year, $65 million contract. He hit .338 and led the National League with 18 homers and 56 RBIs in 2020, but his batting average dipped below .215 for the second straight season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.