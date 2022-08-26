Brand campaigns to support LaFlamme could backfire, experts say.

Marketing experts say brands that advertised themselves in reference to the recent firing of CTV National News host Lisa LaFlamme should beware of the backlash.

According to retail analyst Bruce Winder, companies that integrate news moments into their branding run the risk of appearing adventurous and need to be prepared for additional scrutiny from customers and employees when they take a stand on sensitive issues.

“No one is perfect, right? Every brand has skeletons in the closet…and that’s very open to scrutiny…so you better make sure your home is in order before you start throwing it in there,” he said.

“There might be some backlash if there’s something hidden in the cabinets as it ties in with everything both companies have done, so it’s really a very risky move.”

Winder’s remarks come after fast food chain Wendy’s changed the profile picture on its Canadian Twitter account on Thursday to its white-haired mascot instead of her usual red locks.

The tweet reads “Because a star is a star no matter what hair color” uses two star emojis and includes LaFlamme’s name in the hashtag.

Because ⭐️ is ⭐️ regardless of hair color. #LisaLaFlamme #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/g7i7kqwYrw –@WendysCanada

According to media reports, LaFlamme’s firing from Bell Media stems from her decision to stop dyeing her hair during the pandemic.

The risk of looking like an “adventurer”

Earlier this week, Dove Canada referred to LaFlamme’s firing after 35 years online as part of the Keep the Gray campaign proclaiming that “age is beautiful” and saying that “women should be able to do it on their own terms, without any or restrictions.” effects.”

Following the example of Dove, Sports Illustrated magazine announced new grayscale cover featuring Elon Musk’s mother, May Musk. “We go gray with @Dove in support of women who age confidently on their own terms,” the tweet read.

Dove never mentioned LaFlamme in their campaign, which donated $100,000 to women’s advocacy organization Catalyst and encouraged others to take grayscale profile photos of themselves.

Age is great. Women should be able to do it on their own terms, without repercussions. Go gray with us, turn your profile picture to grayscale and #KeepTheGrey pic.twitter.com/SW5X93r4Qj –@DoveCanada

Wendy’s and Dove did not immediately respond to a request for comment, as did Bell Media, which owns CTV. CBC News contacted Sports Illustrated.

Winder felt that Wendy’s campaign was “probably a bit shallow”. The dove, he said, was “deeper and more serious”.

“But still, both brands seem a bit opportunistic, like they’re taking advantage of what’s hot this week and what’s trending this week, and it looks like they’re trying really hard,” he said.

Joanne McNish, an associate professor of marketing at the Toronto Metropolitan University, thinks Wendy’s campaign doesn’t make much sense because the brand has never been associated with ageism or gray hair.

“With Wendy’s, he’ll just sink like a stone,” McNish said. “It didn’t cost them much to try, but they could have been a lot smarter about how they did it.”

She noted that Dove has long been associated with these topics and has been campaigning against gray hair for 15 years.

“These campaigns work best when there is a relationship and foundation for the work you do and the cause you support,” she said.

Marketing news has both risks and benefits

She warned that associating a brand with any high-profile news comes with both risk and reward.

Companies can easily draw attention to their brands, which can lead to sales when the campaign really resonates with customers. But such advertising also opens up firms to a new level of scrutiny.

Model and Kardashian clan member Kendall Jenner turned into a Pepsi protester, with many on social media denouncing the images as appropriation of the Black Lives Matter movement. (Pepsi/YouTube)

“There is actually a real art to understanding how to respond to these situations because sometimes they are really great bonus situations where you get a big boost in awareness and maybe some sales, or they can be devastating if you find out that -something later. or is there another part of the problem that was not so clear to you,” McNish said.

Companies don’t need to look beyond Pepsi to see the risks, Winder added.

In 2017, the fizzy giant made an ad featuring a model and Keep up with the Kardashians Star Kendall Jenner joined the protest and defuse the situation by handing a Pepsi bottle to a police officer.

Many have taken this ad as a simplification of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“So it’s a very high risk,” Winder said. “It might resonate [and be] very popular with certain people and some people may find it opportunistic and a bit sloppy.”

Companies that take risks need to be quick and snap to the moment before the zeitgeist dies or other brands get ahead of them, McNeish said.

“Only a few can really get a big reward for being connected [with a news item]… that’s why you have to be prepared for situations like this.”