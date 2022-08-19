New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Jack Wilson may have supporters New York Jets fans, But former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn is certainly not among them.

The former Notre Dame standout and current FOX Sports college football analyst checked in on Wilson on Monday after the Jets’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. Wilson threw an interception Non-contact injury tolerance tearing his meniscus.

“God, he looked terrible,” Quinn said “Two Pros and a Cup of Joe” show “Can we once again recognize that the media is constantly trying to do something? They’re trying to — they want so badly to make it work. It’s hard to hear, honestly.

“I haven’t seen a quarterback get more love from the media for doing less than Zach Wilson in a long time. It’s really weird. I don’t know if that’s what the Jets media and fans want. It works.”

JETS’ Robert Saleh praises Joe Flacco after Jack Wilson injury: ‘He’s been there, he’s done that’

Wilson underwent successful arthroscopic knee surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss anywhere between 2-4 weeks. Before his injury, he was 1 of 3 for 10 yards with one interception.

“After he got drafted, I thought, ‘He’s young, he’s going to get injured.’ played,” Quinn said.

“The interception he threw in that game, it was like the first day … it was like, where’s the growth?”

Previous no. Contains 2 overall draft picks An up-and-down rookie season, Has thrown nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games. But he was not picked in his last five games.

“I don’t get it with the media. My god, are we all watching that right now?” Quinn added with a laugh.

Backup quarterback Joe Flacco could be the starter in the Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.