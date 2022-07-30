New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Bradley Cooper was in a festive mood on Friday.

Cooper, 47, hosted a family gathering at his home in New York City on Thursday, which would have been Huma Abedin’s 46th birthday.

Cooper’s mother, Gloria Campano, was seen arriving at Cooper’s house for the soiree.

Cooper first became acquainted with Hillary Clinton’s longtime political adviser earlier this year Vogue editor Anna Wintour And the couple has been seeing each other for months.

Wintour, 72, was also spotted arriving at the “Silver Linings Playbook” star’s home on Friday. Abedin was not seen at Cooper’s home Thursday.

Bradley Cooper ‘infatuated’ with Huma Abedin, new couple still in ‘early stages’ of dating: report

The new couple reportedly “both want to maintain good relations with their ex-partners because of the children.”

“Bradley is attracted to her,” a source told People magazine. “Huma is very international and has seen and done a lot. He finds it intriguing and challenging.”

The insider also revealed that Academy Award winner And the New York Times bestselling author is a “good match” with common interests.

Cooper was previously in a relationship with model Irina Shayk. The The former couple are co-parents to their five-year-old Daughter Leigh de Seine.

Abedin is married New York politician Anthony Weiner was insulted in 2010, but the couple split in 2016 after one of his many sexting scandals.

The catalyst for the end of their marriage was a suggestive photo he sent to a woman.

The following month, it was revealed that Weiner sent the minor sexually suggestive images. He was later charged with transferring obscene material to a minor and served 15 months in prison.

He previously represented New York’s 9th Congressional District from January 1999 to June 2011.

Weiner resigned from his post after it was publicly learned that he had sent a woman an indecent image and exchanged “messages and photos of an explicit nature with approximately six women.”

Abedin’s political career with Clinton began in 1996 when she was an intern in the first lady’s office. She rose to become a top aide in various Clinton offices and served as vice chair Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign .

Freida Pinto recently signed on to star as Abedin in her best-selling TV series Memoir, “Both/And, A Life in Many Worlds.”

