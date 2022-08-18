New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brad Pitt’s The Make It Right Foundation reached a $20.5 million settlement on Louisiana homes on Tuesday.

The Times-Picayune’s The New Orleans Advocate reported Wednesday that each of the program’s 107 homeowners is eligible to receive $25,000 in reimbursement for previous repairs of substandard homes, pending a judge’s approval.

Pitt founded the venture two years later in 2007 with the help of award-winning architects Hurricane Katrina created havoc A city that would become a Make It Right enclave and essentially washed away.

The foundation began building homes in 2008, eventually building 109 homes to give residents a chance to return to the neighborhood they called home before the storm hit. Avant-garde residences are storm-proof, solar-powered, highly insulated, and hailed as “green.”

Brad Pitt's Foundation Faces Lawsuit Over New Orleans Housing Deterioration

Homes cost $150,000 for residents who received relocation financing, government grants and donations from the foundation. But the nonprofit organization fell short of its goal of building 150 homes.

In the early stages, Pitt and his foundation were praised, but 10 years later, many residents were sharing complaints about sagging porches, moldy wood and leaky roofs.

The Make It Right Foundation has addressed the shortcomings of Vastu Shastra in the past. In 2015, Pitt’s charity sued the manufacturer of the eco-friendly, water-resistant lumber when the product could not withstand Louisiana’s climate.

In 2018, the firm’s lawyers sued their own architect over design flaws, and in 2021 they sued the former executive director, treasurer and other officials for allegedly mishandling the project.

In 2018, Pitt’s foundation He hit with a suit By two residents, Lloyd Francis and Jennifer Decuire. Their attorney, Ron Austin, shared a statement with NOLA.com at the time.

“Although the citizens of the Ninth Ward are grateful to Brad Pitt, the Make It Right Foundation built substandard homes because they had to file this lawsuit because homeowners were stuck with mortgages on depreciated properties,” Austin said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.