Brad Pitt Ana de Armas has nothing but praise.

Armas, 34, is filming Marilyn Monroe On Netflix’s “Blonde,” it debuts on September 23. After the actress faced backlash for her role, Pitt, 58, defended her.

“She’s extraordinary in that,” Pitt said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight.” “That’s a tough costume to fill. It’s 10 years in the making. We’ll make it across the finish line until we find Ana.”

Pitt’s production company Plan B is producing the film for Netflix.

Armas announced that she was taking on the role in March 2019, and viewers immediately faced criticism, arguing that the Cuban actress should not play Monroe. Some fans said her “heavy accent” turned her off from sounding like Monroe.

“Am I not the only one surprised that Ana de Armas looks badass in the blonde trailer?” A social media user He tweeted. “Her accent is so heavy, it takes a long time for her to sound convincing as Marilyn.”

The “Deep Water” star told The Sunday Times in 2021 that it took her nine months to learn how to speak like Monroe.

“It only took me nine months of dialect coaching, and practice, and a few ADR sessions,” she said at the time. “It’s a big torture, very exhausting. My brain is fried.”

The film is based on the book “Blond” by Joyce Carol Oates, published in 2000. The book chronicles the highs and lows of the American icon’s personal and professional life.

Armas looks identical to the latter star in the “Blonde” trailer released in late July. Monroe’s estate is fully supportive of Armas playing the role of the pop icon and issued a statement on Tuesday.

“Marilyn Monroe is a Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history. Any actor who steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill,” representatives for the estate told Variety.

“Based on the trailer alone, Ana looks like a great casting choice as she captures it Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to watch the movie in full! “

The “Grey Man” star is also thrilled to play the coveted role.

“I read Joyce’s novel, read hundreds of photographs, videos, audio recordings, films — anything I could get my hands on. Every scene was inspired by an existing photo. We looked at every detail of the photo and discussed what was going on in it,” Armas said on Netflix’s Q in June.

“The first question is always, ‘What did Norma Jean feel here?’ We wanted to tell the human side of her story. Fame made Marilyn the most visible person in the world, but it made Norma the most invisible.”

“Blonde” also stars Adrien Brody, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Lily Fisher, Evan Williams, Toby Huss, David Warshofsky, Casper Phillipson, Dan Butler, Sarah Paxton and Rebecca Wysock.

The film is expected to debut at the Venice Film Festival before heading to the streaming service.