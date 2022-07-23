New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Former couple Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie’s legal battle against Chateau Miraval Winery has a new update, with a judge ordering Pitt’s team to serve documents to Jolie’s team this week.

A Los Angeles judge on Friday said Pitt could not wait until after the appeal to serve documents to Jolie.

Those two Hollywood stars Rose took over the company in 2008 after they moved into a château in the south of France. They got married in 2014 at a French winery.

Jolie sold her stake to liquor giant Stoli Legal challenges from Pitt on charges that she had illegally sold her stake. Pitt, Jolie, their respective businesses and various business partners are involved in the legal battle.

Brad Pitt Calls for Sale of Angelina Jolie’s Stake in French Winery ‘Vindictive’: Lawsuit

The actress’ team submitted documents from Pitt, his business manager and his company, Mondo Bongo.

Pitt’s team looked to deny the request, but to no avail, and he now had to give up the documents.

Reps for Pitt and Jolie, respectively, did not respond to Fox News Digital’s requests for comment.

According to Page Six, sources close to Pitt’s business operations said the actor let his frustration over the breakup cloud his business judgment.

“Any rational human being would be happy with Stoli [be a partner in their business.] They have top-notch marketing and distribution,” said the source, adding that the company offers huge opportunities to grow the business.

“He can’t see the hate for Jolie,” they continued.

A source close to Pitt told Page Six that the Stolley deal was a no-brainer and that Pitt turned down the offer to sell back to Stolley despite being married to Jolie.

The source said the idea of ​​selling part of the business for better distribution was inconsistent with the company’s long-term plan to return profits.

“The best way to retain value [their kids] For the parents to retain full ownership of this increasingly valuable and expanding asset,” the source continued.

Pitt and Jolie Six children together and broke up in 2016. They have been together since 2005.