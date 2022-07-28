New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brad Pitt After his divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie, he is dating and “dating” again, but is not looking for a “serious relationship”.

According to People magazine, the 58-year-old actor, who is promoting his latest film “Bullet Train” in Europe, is “living his best life under the circumstances”.

“He has a big group of artistic friends in LA that he hangs out with,” the insider said. “He’s dating, but not in a serious relationship.”

A representative for Pitt did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Pitt and Jolie were declared legally separated by a judge in 2019, nearly three years after filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Brad Pitt Wears Skirt to Feel ‘Airy’ on ‘Bullet Train’ Red Carpet

The former couple are parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

“Brad will have dinner with his young kids when they’re in LA, because the kids are older now, they have their own lives and friends,” the source said. “Brad still has a good relationship with them.”

They added: “Brad has his moviesHe has Miraval and he has these [passions]. He loves architecture, he loves creativity. He’s living his best life under the circumstances.”

Previously believed to be related to Pitt Musician Lykke LiPage Six confirmed that he is dating model Nicole Poturalsky in 2020.

Brad Pitt fires back at ex Angelina Jolie after she files to remove judge in divorce battle

The end of his marriage to Jolie has remained a controversial topic recently The “Maleficent” star is suing For selling her 50% share in the ownership of Chateau Miraval, a 17th-century French estate and vineyard in Corence. Pitt and Jolie also married in 2014 at the 1,400-acre French winery, which produces an internationally renowned rosé.

The new allegations were made in an updated complaint against Jolie in June Los Angeles Superior CourtAsking a judge to void a deal that made Russian billionaire Yuri Scheffler and his company co-owners of the Pitt family business.

Pitt and Jolie bought the estate in 2008 for 25 million euros and agreed not to sell their interests without the others’ consent, according to court documents.

“The vineyard became Pitt’s passion — and profit, as Miraval, under Pitt’s stewardship, grew into a multi-million dollar global business and one of the world’s most respected producers of rosé wine,” wrote his attorney, Laura Brill. wearing

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

Pitt Mark Perrin, a French winemaker In 2013. Their first wine, Miraval Rosé 2012, sold out: 6,000 bottles were gone in five hours.

Wine Spectator listed a bottle of Brangelina among the top 100 wines of 2013 — the first rosé to make the cut.

Pitt agreed to buy Jolie out in 2021, and the warring exes even settled on a price — but that changed after a judge ruled in May to modify their custody agreement in Pitt’s favor, the lawsuit alleges.

Jolie’s side abruptly ended the negotiations. In October 2021, Pitt first announced in a press release that Jolie had sold half of his company to Scheffler, a major shareholder of SPI Group. Creator of souls and a well-known distributor of the Stolichnaya Vodka brand.

The businessman made a bid for the company in 2016 The couple broke up at first Offering 60 million euros and a deeply discounted private jet to scoop the pot – but Pitt turns him down.

“Jolie was sold that way [her shares] “Not just a stranger, but a very stranger that Pitt and Miraval refused to deal with,” the lawsuit alleges, calling Scheffler a “controversial Russian oligarch.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.