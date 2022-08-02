New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Brad Pitt He had fun during a red carpet appearance promoting his latest action film “Bullet Train”.

Pitt, 58, wore a mint-green suit with a teal shirt underneath as he broke into dance on the red carpet outside the Regency Village Theatre.

Sony Pictures uploaded a slow-motion Tiktok video of Pitt doing ballet-style dance moves in front of the “Bullet Train” cast. The movie star jumped in the air and spun around as his fellow co-stars clapped.

the “Bullet train“The cast was present in Los Angeles ahead of the film’s release on Friday.

The film – which also stars Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Zazie Beetz and Bad Bunny – follows five assassins who are all assigned separate but connected missions. Pitt stars as “Ladybug,” a hapless assassin determined to get the job right.

Over the past few weeks, Pitt has been showing off his fashion sense around the world during promotional appearances for the new film.

Ahead of the film’s premiere in Berlin, Pitt was spotted in a red skirt with a matching jacket and linen button-up shirt. He tied the look together with combat boots and brown sunglasses.

“What makes you choose a kilt tonight?” The Associated Press asked Pitt.

“The breeze,” Pitt responded with a smile.

During a photo call in Berlin, Pit It has a similar linen look. He paired a soft-pink zip-up linen top with slightly darker pink pants and a white T-shirt that revealed a gold chain.

In Paris, the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star decked out in orange and posed for pictures with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop. Sticking with the linen theme, Pitt wore a bright shade of orange jacket, paired with patched pants and a V-neck burnt-orange top.

Social media users have gone wild over Pitt’s latest looks.

“Brad Pitt wearing the same outfit in a different color is iconic,” a fan account said wrote.

“How could you do this to us?” Another user wrote Along with pictures of Pitt’s orange-suit outfit.