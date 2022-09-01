New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Hollywood saw their messy splits.

Earlier this week, the reality star Erica Jane won A $5 million fraud lawsuit after two former co-workers of her estranged husband Tom Girardi accused her of “aiding and abetting” her ex-husband. Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde recently opened up for the first time about being handed custody papers from her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis while on stage at CinemaCon in April.

In FBI documents released earlier this month, Angelina Jolie said she Ex-husband Brad Pitt He “turned into a monster” in 2016 when he allegedly flew into a drunken rage during a fight on a plane.

Fox News Digital spoke to Steve Barrick, a lawyer involved in high-profile divorce cases, and he explained that breakups are a “highly emotional” time in a person’s life, when “good people do terrible things.”

But, he notes, “when you add celebrity status — it adds to the craziness.”

Here’s a look at some of Hollywood’s worst recent break-ups.

Erica Jayne, Tom Girardi

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erica Jane filed for divorce from disgraced lawyer Tom Girardi in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage. Two of his estranged partners sued the couple for cheating.

Erica Jane’s $750K Earrings Amid Alleged Cheating Trial Against Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

In court this week, Jane, 51, won a $5 million fraud lawsuit against her and took to Instagram to celebrate. “Thank you to my friends who stood by me. All I asked for was time and understanding,” she wrote.

The reality star shared a screenshot of a Los Angeles Times story Wednesday where Girardi, 81, is accused of buying his wife a beachfront condo and a $300,000 wire transfer from his law firm.

“Wow. I know about jewelry, shopping sprees and plastic surgery, but this really threw me for a loop,” she wrote.

Jane and Girardi’s divorce was not finalized.

Erica Jane Alleges In New Bankruptcy Suit Docs: ‘Sham Doesn’t Support Glam’

Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis

Olivia Wilde She was handed custody papers from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis while on stage at CinemaCon in April.

The sensational incident happened when the 38-year-old director and actress was introducing her upcoming psychological drama “Don’t Worry Darling” to an audience at the biggest annual gathering for movie theater owners.

“This is my workplace,” Wilde told Variety. Speaking for the first time In the moment of making headlines. “In any other office, this would be seen as assault.”

At the time of the incident, a spokesman for Sudeikis insisted she had “no prior knowledge” of how Wilde would serve up documents related to custody arrangements for her son, Otis, 8, and daughter, Daisy, 5.

“The papers are designed to establish jurisdiction over Ms. Wilde and Mr. Sudeikis’ children,” a rep for the 46-year-old actor told Fox News Digital.

Olivia Wilde opens up about Harry Styles romance: ‘Happier than I’ve ever been’

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the matter or place of delivery of the envelope as it was entirely up to the process service company involved and he would never have condoned serving her in such an inappropriate manner.”

After seven years of engagement, the couple announced their separation in November 2020. “Ted Lasso” The star and “The Lazarus Effect” actress have been engaged in a bitter custody battle for the past few months.

Wilde scored her first court victory earlier this month when a judge ruled that California is the home state for their children, where she lives. Sudeikis filed a petition against Wilde since New York was considered a home state for the children.

Barrick shared with Fox News Digital that egos and public perception get in the way when celebrities break up. “I always advise clients to maintain a steady public presence and professional calm attitude and always put their interests first if they have children,” he said.

“A great example of this is Jennifer Garner. She came through that divorce strategically with her reputation.” Jennifer Garner was previously married to Ben Affleck from 2005 to 2018.

Wilde is currently dating “Don’t Worry Darling” star Harry Styles. Both went public with their romance in January 2021.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie She filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage. During the filing, Jolie sought physical custody of their children — Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

According to explosive FBI documents recently obtained by People magazine, Pitt told authorities in 2016 on a private flight from France to Los Angeles that Pitt “freaked out” in front of their six children and “mimicked the behavior of a monster.”

The children were “shell-shocked” during the Sept. 14 blast, and Jolie said she was “frozen, terrified and didn’t know what to do” in that moment, according to the documents.

Pitt hits the jet ceiling, shaking her and shoving her into the wall. She said she felt “held captive”.

She admits she put her arm around his neck and squeezed when one of their children called him a “prick” and felt “he was about to attack.”

Brad Pitt must serve documents to ex Angelina Jolie in battle over French winery, says judge

The “Girl, Interrupted” star told authorities that Pitt spilled beer on her, spilled wine on the floor and caused about $25,000 in damage to the jet. Both parties are reported to be injured. A few days later, Jolie filed for divorce in 2016.

In November of the same year, Pitt responded to Jolie’s divorce petition and requested joint and physical custody of their children. Since then, the husband and wife have been fighting over this in court.

In 2017, Pitt revealed his split from Jolie in an interview with GQ.

“I was really on my back when Child Services was called and chained to the system,” he told the outlet. “And you know what, after that, we did [he and Jolie] They were able to work together to sort it out. We are both doing our best. I heard a lawyer say, ‘Nobody wins in court — it’s just a matter of who gets hurt.’ And it seems true, you’re focused on building a case to prove your point and prove why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and that’s just investing in hate.”

After Pitt’s tell-all interview, Jolie spoke about her story to Vanity Fair in 2017. “[Our lifestyle] Not negative in any way,” Jolie said. “That’s not a problem. That remains one of the most wonderful opportunities we can give our children. … They are six very strong-minded, thoughtful, worldly people. I am very proud of them.”

When Vanity Fair asked her if she was surprised Pitt spoke up in the GQ interview, she replied, “No.”

Brad Pitt Calls for Sale of Angelina Jolie’s Stake in French Winery ‘Vindictive’: Lawsuit

In April 2019, a court ruled that both Jolie and Pitt were legally single, although the divorce was not final. In May 2021, Pitt was granted joint custody with Jolie.

Tensions flared again in February when the actor sued Jolie for selling the Chateau Miraval winery, which he part-owned. Their legal battles are still going on.

According to Barrick, “Things come out for two reasons. First ego…one spouse still has feelings and when the other person starts dating or is seen in public with another partner. Things get out of hand,” he shares. “Secondly with celebrities, there’s a public perception that no one wants to be perceived as a bad spouse or parent for career reasons.”

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Christine Cavallari and Jay Cutler got engaged in 2011 A brief distinction, reunite, have their first child, and marry within two years. Since their split in 2020, Cavallari has publicly discussed his marriage and even called it “toxic”.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

“I got out of an engagement for the same reason I got divorced… If there’s one takeaway from it: You can’t ignore red flags. People don’t change. And, you have to trust your gut,” she said in one episode. “Call her father” in early August.

In the podcast, Cavallari revealed, “I have three kids with him, and I’m very careful about what I say… My oldest Googles us now.”

One thing should be said to Cavallari. “It’s toxic. I think period, end of story.”

Cutler responded to Cavallari’s allegations of a “toxic” marriage on his own podcast appearance, “Sophia with an F.”

“If she wants to say things, she can say things,” Cutler said during the podcast. “I’m not going to go down that path about her. I mean, she’s still the mother of my children.”

He accepted the cavalry feelings about their relationship And why it ended. He is confused as to why she is talking about it after playing Annie.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s been two and a half years. Why are you having these conversations in public? Why are you doing this?” asked Cutler, who shares three children with Cavallari. “Now we have to have this conversation. It’s like, come on. We’re done here.”

Cavallari filed for divorce from her husband of seven years in April 2020. The couple has three children together: Camden, 9, Jackson, 8, and Saylor, 6.

Fox News’ Ashley Hume and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.