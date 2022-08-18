Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s 2016 plane incident: FBI report reveals new details

(CNN) Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of hurting her and verbally abusing their children during a heated encounter on a private jet in 2016, an FBI source told CNN.

In a heavily redacted report released to both parties as the result of a freedom of information request, the actress told agents that while flying back to California with Pitt and their six children after a two-week vacation, her then-husband asked her to move to the back of the plane after a tense interaction with one of their children. He was drinking then.

Pitt’s name has been redacted in the report, but it refers to her husband several times and that he was married to Jolie at the time of the alleged incident.

Once there, she said, they were in a restroom with a privacy door that blocked their children’s view as she alleged that Pitt “grabbed her head,” “grabbed her shoulders,” shook her, pushed her. broke into the bathroom wall and yelled various things at her, including “‘You’re the king of this family,'” according to the report.

“In response to the allegations made following the flight under United States jurisdiction of the special aircraft carrying Mr. Brad Pitt and his children that landed in Los Angeles, the FBI has reviewed the situation and will not pursue any further investigation. No charges have been filed. A case has been filed,” an FBI spokesperson said. Laura Emiler said in a statement to CNN.

CNN has reached out to representatives for both Pitt and Jolie for comment.

“All parties have had this information for nearly six years and it has been used in previous legal proceedings. There is nothing new here and no purpose other than a media stunt to inflict pain,” a source close to Pitt said of the report. Now to shed light.

According to the FBI report, Jolie told investigators that her two children (whose names are not clear in the redacted report, but were listed as minors at the time) “were outside the door crying and saying, ‘Are you okay, Mommy?’ “

Pitt allegedly yelled in response, “‘No, mommy’s not okay. She’s destroying this family. She’s crazy,'” the report states.

According to Jolie, this prompted one of their sons to reply, “‘It’s not her, it’s you, you p***k,'” which infuriated Pitt, who she alleged saw him running at a boy. He was going to attack,” she said, at which point she grabbed Pitt by a chokehold and he tried to throw himself back, pushing her into the chairs behind them, the report said.

Jolie alleged in the report that she suffered back and elbow injuries and shared a photo of her elbow injury with the FBI.

Black and white photocopies of the photos are included in the report, as well as handwritten pages allegedly provided by Jolie from her children, describing the alleged incident. The manuscript pages are heavily corrected.

Jolie also said in the report that Pitt continued to drink during the two-leg trip and later poured beer on her. After they arrived in Los Angeles, the pair got into a physical fight, and she said Pitt kept her and the children from leaving the plane for 20 minutes.

In addition to her back and elbow, Jolie said she also suffered a “rug burn type injury” to her left arm. A photo of the wound is included in the revised report. She was asked about the scratches she reported on Pitt, which Jolie reportedly said could have been caused by her, though she believed she was in an excessive choke hold.

According to the report, after reviewing the probable cause statement related to the incident, a representative of the US Attorney’s Office “discussed the merits of this investigation. [FBI] case agent.”

“All parties agreed that criminal charges in this case will not be pursued due to a number of factors,” the report said.

CNN has reached out to the US Attorney’s Office for comment.

When reached by email by CNN, an FBI spokesperson responded, “No charges have been filed in connection with this matter and further comment would be inappropriate.”

Jolly Filed for divorce After the incident and while their marriage dissolution was granted in 2019, their legal battle over their assets and custody of their minor children continues with a ruling last year by a California appeals court, which was appointed to mediate. Custody disputes should be disqualified due to potential conflicts of interest.

In 2020, Jolie told Vogue India She split with Pitt for the sake of her children.

“I separated for the sake of my family,” she said “It was the right decision. I’m focused on their recovery.”

Pit told GQ in 2017 He quit drinking last year after a lot of “drinking”.

“I’ve always felt alone in my life,” he told the publication, “growing up alone as a kid, alone here, and it’s never really happened that I’ve been embraced more by my friends and family.”