New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A group of middle school boys in Rhode Island grew fed up with a teacher’s allegedly intimidating behavior toward their female classmates and began documenting his inappropriate behavior in a “pedo database” that eventually put him on administrative leave.

North Kingstown School Division Acting Superintendent Michael Waterman told Fox News Digital that he was first made aware of the teacher’s behavior on April 28 of this year. Waterman discovered that complaints against the teacher had been reviewed by his predecessor, resulting in him not being hired as a coach in North Kingstown Public Schools.

The next day, on April 29, Waterman asked an independent attorney to investigate the matter and placed the teacher on leave.

Complaints were pouring in about this teacher long before April. Timothy Conley, an attorney representing one of the middle school girls who was allegedly bullied, said the girl’s family filed a formal complaint in December 2018, but the school system said the complaint was lost.

California teacher arrested for being drunk in front of students at school

A group of seventh graders at Davisville Middle School felt that the teacher’s behavior was not being taken seriously by the school, so they decided to document the teacher’s behavior in a group message dubbed the “Pedo Database.” Boston Globe.

“I felt bad [the girls] Because sometimes it felt like it was an insult,” one boy told the newspaper. “He’d play a song and he’d make one of them get up and dance.”

The teacher allegedly flirted and teased the girls, told them to show up “tomorrow in a bathing suit,” told them to dance and told one girl to take off her shoes and wiggle her toes.

“Post it [teacher’s] Paedo moments and quotes are here so we can get proof,” one boy wrote in the group chat, according to the newspaper.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The teacher was removed from the classroom in April only after Conley sent a complaint to the Department of Justice.

“What should have happened, these kids should have known that they didn’t need to create a blog or something to that effect,” Conley told Fox News Digital. “It’s something that if it was going on, it should have been reported and dealt with formally, but it’s the other way around.”

An independent investigator is now investigating the allegations and the teacher is on administrative leave.